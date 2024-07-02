Lauren Sanchez soaks up the sun in a bodycon dress in glimpse of waterfront family girls' trip

Lauren Sanchez is continuing to make the best of a lush and lavish summer, sharing a new outtake from her travels on social media, this time courtesy of her sister.

Elena Sanchez Blair, the 54-year-old's younger sister, took to social media to reflect on the past few weeks of life. She lives in Seattle with her partner Rob and four kids, working full-time as a professional photographer.

She posted some photographs that marked major moments from June, including a snapshot of a girls' trip that also included her older sister.

Lauren, Elena, and the two other women on the trip were captured laying on a boat, staring out at the water before them. Lauren lay on the edge, soaking up the setting sun and showcasing her fantastic figure in a bodycon white mini dress.

Recounting some of the highlights from her past month before heading into July, her birthday month, she wrote: "June made my last baby a ten year old, made me more intentional about my time, took us to Turkey for the first time, offered moments to connect even deeper with the love of my life, showed me how powerful and special my Mastermind community is."

She added that during the month, she also "hosted an incredible event in Brooklyn, gave me opportunities to see my children thrive in their passions, ended middle school for one, and started our summer off strong for all of us."

Elena continued: "Life will never slow down in my world and I wouldn't have it any other way. Living in constant gratitude – that's my church. Thanks for the sweet memories, June. Helllllooooo birthday month."

Over the past few days, Lauren has also been seen spending time vacationing in Greece with her fiancé Jeff Bezos, plus her ex boyfriend Tony Gonzalez and his now-wife October "Tobie" Gonzalez, who are close friends of Lauren's.

Lauren and Elena are incredibly close, with the latter also being close with Jeff. In an interview with Vogue, she shared some insight into how the amateur pilot had changed since embarking on a romance with the Amazon founder.

"Since she's been with Jeff, she is more peaceful and more calm. She appears more herself," she gushed. Jeff, on his part, revealed how close the sisters were and Lauren's affinity for family. "She's also just a very good role model. She keeps in touch with people. I've never seen her put makeup on without calling somebody. Usually her sister."

© Instagram Lauren is already in the midst of her own lavish vacation with fiancé Jeff Bezos

In 2022, for her birthday, Elena shared photos of herself as a baby being held by a teenaged (and giddy) Lauren and penned a sweet tribute. "Thank Goodness someone took these photos of the exact moment when we met. What a gift."

"I don't remember it of course, but I feel it. Because she has been holding me like this both literally and metaphorically ever since. She and I, we get each other and nobody comes between me and my sister."

"Today is her birthday!! Lauren, my kids' other mother, my best friend, my ride or die, I hope you know how much I love you! Happy Birthday!! I have never seen you happier and I know it's just the beginning. I love you!"