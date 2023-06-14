Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson twin in matching outfits after revealing secrets to 35-year marriage

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson twinned at the New York premiere of their film Asteroid City, showcasing their impeccable style in matching all-black pantsuits. The event took place at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall in Manhattan's Upper West Side on Tuesday.

Despite being married for over 35 years, the couple looked as happy and in love as ever. Rita shared their secret to a long-lasting marriage with CBS Mornings, saying: "We do have fun. You've gotta have fun!" It's clear that their strong bond and shared joy contribute to their enduring relationship.

For the premiere, Tom and Rita donned stylish outfits carefully curated by stylist Maryam Malakpour. Tom looked dapper in a single-breasted suit paired with dress shoes and opted for a tie-free look.

Rita exuded elegance in a silky blazer, wide-leg trousers, and a lacy top. The Little Black Dress songstress had a mystery role in the film, while Tom portrayed Stanley Zak, the father-in-law of Augie Steenbeck (played by Jason Schwartzman), in this desert-set romantic dramedy.

© Cindy Ord Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attend the "Asteroid City" New York Premiere

Tom revealed that director Wes Anderson hosted nightly dinners at 8 o'clock for the cast and crew during the filming of Asteroid City, creating a sense of camaraderie.

The weekends were filled with impromptu sing-along sessions, as Rita shared with ET on the red carpet. The film featured a talented and musically inclined cast, including Seu Jorge, Richard Hawley, Jarvis Cocker, and even Jenny Furches, the script supervisor, who displayed her remarkable singing skills.

Asteroid City became a true family affair for Tom and Rita, as their 27-year-old son Truman Hanks worked as a film loader on set. They are also proud parents to Chet Hanks, a 32-year-old who hosts his own podcast and has pursued acting, including a role in Showtime's Your Honor.

© Cindy Ord Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have been married 35 years

Rita is a loving stepmother to Tom's two older children, Colin, 45, and Elizabeth Ann, 41, from his previous marriage to Samantha Lewes, which ended in 1987.

The couple's journey began when Tom was still married to Samantha Lewes in 1981. Rita guest-starred in one episode of Tom's cross-dressing ABC sitcom Bosom Buddies, and their connection blossomed.

They have since created numerous projects together, including their recent co-production of My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, which will hit US theaters on September 8. The couple expressed their excitement about the film and the opportunity to work alongside Nia Vardalos, the creator, star, and director of the movie. It's a full-circle moment for them, and they cherish the experience.

© Getty Images Tom and Samantha welcomed son Colin Hanks, who is also an actor

Inside the premiere, Tom shared laughter with Margot Robbie, a two-time Oscar nominee who portrays a TV actress in Asteroid City. Rita, on the other hand, captured beautiful moments with Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig, the filmmaker behind Barbie. The trio showcased their eighties-inspired dresses, exuding glamour and style.

Tom was also seen engaging in conversation with Scarlett Johansson, another two-time Oscar nominee, who plays actress-mother Midge Campbell in Asteroid City. Rita took the time to pose with Maya Hawke, a SAG Award nominee known for her role as June Douglas, a teacher with a Montana obsession, in the film.

Asteroid City, a thrilling tale of an alien invasion during a Junior Stargazer convention, has garnered positive reviews. With a 71% critic approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the ensemble film boasts an impressive cast, including Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Steve Park, Rupert Friend, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, and Jeff Goldblum.

