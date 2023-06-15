Kim Cattrall looks phenomenal as she makes first public appearance since confirming SATC return

Kim Cattrall made a striking appearance at a live taping of the Modern Love podcast in New York City, marking her first public event since the announcement of her return as Samantha Jones in the Sex And The City spin-off And Just Like That…

The 66-year-old actress, who reportedly had limited contact with her co-stars during the cameo shoot, attended the event with her boyfriend Russell Thomas.

The couple, who first met in 2016, looked absolutely smitten as they posed for photographs, with their arms wrapped around each other.

Kim showcased her impeccable style by pairing a plunging back ruffled blouse with light jeans. She added a touch of glamour with a cropped metallic jacket and completed the look with sky-high satin sandals.

A black leather belt adorned with gold studs accentuated her waist, and she carried a baby blue handbag.

Her British beau, Russell, opted for a black jacket layered over a plain gray tee, paired with black skinny jeans. Both Kim and Russell added an extra dose of style with their choice of sunglasses.

During the event, Kim posed with Anna Martin, the host of the Modern Love podcast, and Davy Gardner, the Head of Tribeca Audio.

The podcast, based on the popular New York Times column, delves into the intricate love lives of real individuals.

Recently, Kim spoke about her relationship with Russell, describing their life together as "nice." Their connection began in 2016 when Kim recorded an essay about insomnia for BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour. After corresponding, Russell flew to Canada to visit Kim, and their relationship blossomed gradually.

The COVID-19 pandemic tested their bond as they were separated in different countries. However, they managed to stay connected and embraced their creativity. Kim worked on her show and launched a new product line, while Russell collaborated with Ed Sheeran on the song Bad Habits. They celebrated their sixth anniversary in April.

Kim surprised fans when she confirmed her return to Sex And The City, despite her well-known feud with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker.

According to reports, her cameo in the second season finale of And Just Like That... will feature Samantha speaking to Carrie Bradshaw (Parker) on the phone. Kim filmed the cameo in March, reportedly without interacting with the other stars or series creator Michael Patrick King.

Her co-star Evan Handler provided additional details, revealing that Kim shot her scenes in a garage and had no contact with the cast. He jokingly remarked that the only place he can welcome her is into his living room when the episode airs. “Apparently, [her cameo] was shot in the garage somewhere with no contact with anybody, so the only place I have to welcome her is into my living room when it airs on television,” he told People.

Kim's decision to reprise her role was influenced by her "dear friend" and producer Darren Star, who promised her a proper send-off.

Reports claim that Kim agreed to participate in the show to offer closure for the character and enhance her own career.

And Just Like That... season 2 will premiere on June 22 on HBO Max, and fans are eagerly anticipating the return of Samantha Jones and the dynamics between the iconic characters.

