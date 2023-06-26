Harrison Ford, 80, Calista Flockhart, 58 turn heads in Italy as actress showcases her incredible physique in satin dress

The glamorous duo of Harrison Ford and his wife Calista Flockhart took centre stage at the grand premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in scenic Taormina, Italy, on Sunday.

Turning heads on the red carpet, Harrison, at the age of 80, epitomised sophistication in a handsome navy suit, perfectly paired with a tie of the same hue and a light blue shirt. The star of the evening was accompanied by his equally enchanting wife, Calista.

The 58-year-old American actress, elegantly stole the spotlight in a satin green strappy dress. The sophisticated number accentuated her slender physique, casting a captivating glow under the bright red carpet spotlight.

The Fragile star elevated her exquisite look with a pair of classic navy stiletto heels, adding a few extra inches to her grace. Opting for minimalistic elegance, she accessorised with a pair of sparkling drop diamond earrings and a subtle ring.

© Daniele Venturelli Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart attend the "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" screening at Taormina Film Festival

Calista's dark locks were styled into a chic, choppy bob as she gazed adoringly at her esteemed husband. The Hollywood icon flawlessly showcased her ageless beauty with a subtle palette that further illuminated her natural allure.

Adding a dash of colour, Calista accentuated her sculpted cheeks with a hint of rosy blush and gave her lips a cherry gloss touch.

The couple exhibited their high spirits as they continue to embark on their global tour promoting the fifth, and final, instalment of the legendary franchise.

© Daniele Venturelli Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart turn heads in Italy

Love was unmistakably in the air as the duo cosied up for the cameras, hand in hand, visibly smitten.

The charming evening also saw Harrison sharing laughter and camaraderie with singer and internet personality Fabio Rovazzi, as they took to the stage to present the film screening.

Harrison confirmed to Total Film that this film signifies the end of an era for both himself and the iconic character he portrayed. He sai:, "This is the final film in the series, and this is the last time I'll play the character. I anticipate that it will be the last time that he appears in a film."

© Daniele Venturelli Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart look radiant

Reflecting on his long-standing dream, he expressed: "I had been ambitious to do this film for 10 years, and there finally came a time when we all committed to that. It was a joyous moment for me. I think it's a rare situation that I find myself in."

With genuine satisfaction, he added: "I've been able to deliver amazing films developed by Steven [Spielberg] and George [Lucas] over a 40-year period, and to end it not with a whimper, but a bang, has been my greatest ambition for this excursion."

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Ford's co-star in this final escapade, echoed his sentiments and affirmed that the franchise should not continue without Ford at the helm. She stated at an LA screening, "I don't think it should be. I think he is Indiana Jones and I think Indiana Jones is him."

© Gerald Matzka Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart pose in Italy

She further praised the magical chemistry between the script, Spielberg and Ford, calling it a "perfect moment in cinematic history."

Even though Harrison has hung up his iconic brown fedora and bullwhip, his passion for his craft remains vibrant. "I probably enjoy making movies more now than I ever did," he recently shared with People.

Harrison Ford ‘Due A Bit Of A Rest’ After Final Indiana Jones Chapter

As he approaches his 81st birthday in July, he gracefully welcomes the wisdom and experiences that come with age. He stated: "You are certainly physically diminished by age, but there are wonderful things about age — richness of experience, the full weight of all the time you’ve been spending getting to being old — and there's a certain ease in it for me."