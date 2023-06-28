Christina Aguilera is a bombshell in skintight catsuit - see video

Christina Aguilera staged a triumphant return to the stage at the Pride Island concert this weekend, commanding attention in a stunning, curve-enhancing, transparent catsuit.

The singer took to Instagram to share a video of her striking ensemble, mesmerizing her followers with her audacious style.

Fans flooded her inbox with praise, including singer Sam Smith who simply posted a red heart.

Held at New York City's Brooklyn Army Terminal, the Pride Island concert saw the Grammy-winning artist performing in a sheer black bodysuit, glittering with a multitude of rainbow-colored sequins.

The bold outfit was enhanced with a distinctive body chain, incorporating a leather choker and silver chains draped around the bodice. A studded, two-strap black thong added a daring touch to the ensemble.

The 42-year-old accented her audacious look with oversized black sunglasses adorned with large white pearls and wore her long, platinum-blonde hair in playful pigtails.

Christina Aguilera wows at the Stonewall Day Concert 2023 in a dazzling pantsuit

The pop icon treated her fans to a memorable performance, belting out an array of her biggest hits such as Genie in a Bottle, Come on Over Baby (All I Want Is You), What a Girl Wants, Beautiful, and Fighter.

Joining Christina onstage was American Idol alumnus and queer advocate Adam Lambert, with whom she performed a duet of Lady Marmalade, a chart-topping single from Baz Luhrmann's 2001 film, Moulin Rouge!

© Getty Christina Aguilera loves a daring outfit

Adam sported a bold green-and-black leopard print shirt, black bell-bottom trousers, a pop of purple eyeshadow, and vibrant green hair.

In addition to her musical performance, Christina spoke directly to the crowd, sharing powerful words of hope and unity.

© Getty Christina Aguilera's fans adore her outfits and performances

Amid a wave of anti-queer legislation across the United States, she said: “There’s times where we’re looking for answers and we’re looking for hope. There’s a lot of bleak things out there right now. We are here tonight and we stand in unison to be free to be ourselves.”

She continued, encouraging optimism and positivity: "Sometimes we have to remember to stay hopeful and wish others well even in the darkest times. So let's put well-wishes into the world. Here's hoping for a beautiful future.”

Christina Aguilera wows at the Pride Live Stonewall Day Concert 2023

Christina also reflected on her illustrious career, expressing gratitude for her journey and the support she has received. "It has been such a long and beautiful journey in my career, and I feel like I've come full circle today at this point," she told the adoring crowd.

"Thank you guys so much for giving me everything a girl could have asked for... I want to give everything back to you at this point. You deserve all of it and more.”