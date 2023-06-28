Christina Aguilera is a bombshell in skintight catsuit - see video

Christina Aguilera staged a triumphant return to the stage at the Pride Island concert this weekend, commanding attention in a stunning, curve-enhancing, transparent catsuit.
The singer took to Instagram to share a video of her striking ensemble, mesmerizing her followers with her audacious style.
Fans flooded her inbox with praise, including singer Sam Smith who simply posted a red heart.
Held at New York City's Brooklyn Army Terminal, the Pride Island concert saw the Grammy-winning artist performing in a sheer black bodysuit, glittering with a multitude of rainbow-colored sequins.
The bold outfit was enhanced with a distinctive body chain, incorporating a leather choker and silver chains draped around the bodice. A studded, two-strap black thong added a daring touch to the ensemble.
The 42-year-old accented her audacious look with oversized black sunglasses adorned with large white pearls and wore her long, platinum-blonde hair in playful pigtails.
The pop icon treated her fans to a memorable performance, belting out an array of her biggest hits such as Genie in a Bottle, Come on Over Baby (All I Want Is You), What a Girl Wants, Beautiful, and Fighter.
Joining Christina onstage was American Idol alumnus and queer advocate Adam Lambert, with whom she performed a duet of Lady Marmalade, a chart-topping single from Baz Luhrmann's 2001 film, Moulin Rouge!
Adam sported a bold green-and-black leopard print shirt, black bell-bottom trousers, a pop of purple eyeshadow, and vibrant green hair.
In addition to her musical performance, Christina spoke directly to the crowd, sharing powerful words of hope and unity.
Amid a wave of anti-queer legislation across the United States, she said: “There’s times where we’re looking for answers and we’re looking for hope. There’s a lot of bleak things out there right now. We are here tonight and we stand in unison to be free to be ourselves.”
She continued, encouraging optimism and positivity: "Sometimes we have to remember to stay hopeful and wish others well even in the darkest times. So let's put well-wishes into the world. Here's hoping for a beautiful future.”
Christina also reflected on her illustrious career, expressing gratitude for her journey and the support she has received. "It has been such a long and beautiful journey in my career, and I feel like I've come full circle today at this point," she told the adoring crowd.
"Thank you guys so much for giving me everything a girl could have asked for... I want to give everything back to you at this point. You deserve all of it and more.”