Christina Aguilera's dazzling plunging bodysuit needs to be seen to be believed

Christina Aguilera wowed the crowds at Pride Live Stonewall Day Concert 2023 in NYC in the most incredible skintight plunging bodysuit.

Taking to the stage at Hudson Yards to perform a medley of her hits, the 42-year-old singer dazzled in a figure hugging, all-over rhinestone covered pantsuit. The stunning outfit clung to Christina’s curves, and featured long sleeves, full-length pants and a plunging neckline.

Christina Aguilera wowed in a skintight jumpsuit

The Genie In A Bottle songstress paired the epic ensemble with chic black boots and a floor-length leather trench, along with a futuristic pair of mirrored Versace sunglasses, angular silver earrings and silver rings.

In true Christina style, her platinum blond hair was worn in loose Mermaid waves with a middle part, along with Christina’s signature glam makeup look – a nude lip and smouldering dark eye makeup.

Sharing the event on Instagram, Christina wrote: “Stonewall Day 2023. Such an honor, thank you New York.” Fans took to Instagram to praise the mother-of-two, calling her a “living legend” and “truly iconic.”

Christina Aguilera performed at the Pride Live Stonewall Day Concert 2023

As headliner of the show, Christina performed some of her biggest hits for the excited crowd. She was joined by Angelica Ross as host, Lina Bradford as DJ and performances by fellow singers, including Mariyea, and Mila Jam and with rock band BETTY.

Ahead of the benefit concert, Christina said: “I am excited to join Pride Live and Stonewall Day and be a part of this historic event. The community has supported and uplifted me throughout my career, and I love showing up to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and visibility. I’m honored to represent Pride Live at Stonewall Day 2023.”

© Getty Christina Aguilera sang a medley of hits at the Stonewall Day concert

The popular New York City pride celebration was launched in 2018 to commemorate the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Rebellion, and serves as an official fundraiser for the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center (SNMVC), the first LGBTQ+ visitor center within the National Park System, scheduled to open in June 2024.

“Stonewall day was founded by Pride Live six years ago, elevating awareness for the Stonewall legacy and the ongoing fight for full LGBTQ+ equality,” it reads on the Pride Live website. Stonewall Day ambassadors have included Andy Cohen, Chelsea Clinton, Dustin Lance Black and Anna Wintour.

