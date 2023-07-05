Khloe Kardashian flaunts her incredibly toned abs in new photoshoot

Khloe Kardashian turned heads on Tuesday while posing for a photoshoot for her fashion label, Good American. The reality star, who recently celebrated her 39th birthday on June 27, was a picture of fitness and glam, flaunting her toned abs in a chic white crop-top.

For the shoot, Khloe modelled pieces from Good American's Denim Icons line, including the brand's Good '90s Loose Jeans. Her beauty game was equally impressive, featuring a smoky eye look and berry lipstick, all perfectly complemented by her soft wavy tresses.

Good American's July 4 Instagram post carried a message applauding the star's contribution to the brand: "Our girl Koko puts the good in Good American. Channel your inner @khloekardashian this summer with our Denim Icons. Shop Good ‘90s Loose Jeans | Link in Bio."

The brand also shared a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot, with Kiri T's 'Bubble Gum' providing the musical backdrop.

This captivating photoshoot follows Khloe's daring topless shoot, which garnered plenty of attention. Khloe also shared individual photos from the Denim Icons shoot on her personal Instagram account, much to the delight of her fans.

Good American, co-founded by Khloe Kardashian and British entrepreneur Emma Grede in 2016, initially gained recognition for its inclusive range of jeans, available in sizes 00 to 24.

Khloe Kardashian looks incredible

The label achieved a landmark of $1 million in sales on its very first day.Since its launch, Good American has broadened its offering, catering to diverse sartorial needs with workout clothes, dresses, swimwear, maternity wear, and more, available in sizes 00 to 32 plus.

Khloe founded fashion brand Good American

The brand's emphasis on inclusive sizing has been a point of pride for its founders. In a 2019 interview with Forbes, Grede shared her joy in witnessing how Good American, through its advocacy for all-inclusive size ranges, has inspired other brands to join the inclusivity and body positivity movement.

"The biggest reward [of starting Good American with Khloe] is being able to build something that’s more than just a brand, but a platform that portrays strong values for all women," Grede told Forbes. "I’m so happy to see that what we’ve started has inspired other brands and so many are joining the inclusivity and body positivity movement."

Khloe recently set the record straight amid reports of a reconciliation with her ex-fiancée Tristan Thompson. The mom-of-two who shares two children with the professional basketball player, admitted that despite having a "great" relationship for the sake of her children, the former couple is no longer romantically involved.

Khloe shares True and her one-year-old son with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson

While chatting with her mom Kris Jenner on the most recent episode of their Hulu show, The Kardashians, the 38-year-old reality star began: "Tristan and I, we always get along great. Him and I have a great friendship relationship, we get along fine.

Khloe continued: "And for my kids, I will put anything to the side. What's done is done, so what would I still be holding on to something for? I don't need to 'punish' him because I'm not getting back with him."

Kris then told her daughter about a moment she came home to find Tristan giving their five-year-old daughter True breakfast, recalling the moment as "really cute." Khloe retorted: "Yeah, if I'm not here, when I'm not around, he's here. I would rather him be here than the nanny."