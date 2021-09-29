Khloe Kardashian responds to rumors she has been banned from the Met Gala Kim, Kylie, Kendall and mom Kris have all attended

Khloe Kardashian has long faced rumors that she has been "banned" from the Met Gala and the reality star is finally hitting back.

Despite their entire family regularly attending the iconic annual event, Khloe and sister Kourtney have never walked the famous red carpet and it has long been speculated that the two had been blacklisted.

Now, Khloe has responded to a fan who threatened to defend her honor if true, insisting it is "absolutely not true".

"Khloé now that you are online please tell if the met gala rumors are true because I'll burn that dinosaur's bones @KhloeKardashian please clarify thank u," the fan tweeted as the mom-of-one made a surprise appearance on the social media site.

Khloé was quick to respond, writing back: "Absolutely NOT True."

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and mom Kris Jenner all attended the event earlier this month, while sister Kylie has attended in the past and chose to sit this year's out as she is expecting her second child.

Kim, who has worn some of her most iconic red carpet looks for the show - which usually takes place in May - shocked everyone when she turned up this year in a black Balenciaga ensemble with a matching train and mask that completely covered her face.

Her headline-grabbing look was designed by estranged husband Kanye West in collaboration with the brand's creative director, Demna Gvasalia.

Kendall, meanwhile, wore the complete opposite as she stepped out in a sheer crystal-embellished Givenchy Haute Couture gown, inspired by Audrey Hepoburn.

The look featured a corset bodysuit, and a sparkling high-neck choker.

Mom Kris wore an all-black jumpsuit that featured a blazer with a bustle, paired with a black ball and chain handbag.

