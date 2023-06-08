Khloe Kardashian has set the record straight amid reports of a reconciliation with her ex-fiancée Tristan Thompson. The reality star, who shares two children with the professional basketball player, admitted that despite having a "great" relationship for the sake of her children, the former couple is no longer romantically involved. Khloé

While chatting with her mom Kris Jenner on the most recent episode of their Hulu show, The Kardashians, the 38-year-old reality star began: "Tristan and I, we always get along great. Him and I have a great friendship relationship, we get along fine.

Khloe continued: "And for my kids, I will put anything to the side. What's done is done, so what would I still be holding on to something for? I don't need to 'punish' him because I'm not getting back with him."

Kris then told her daughter about a moment she came home to find Tristan giving their five-year-old daughter True breakfast, recalling the moment as "really cute." Khloe retorted: "Yeah, if I'm not here, when I'm not around, he's here. I would rather him be here than the nanny."

Khloe then reiterated that despite being on terms with her ex, she's keen to keep her distance romantically. "There's still boundaries, I'm definitely putting my foot down around a lot of things. No one's just here chilling if there's no kids involved.

"These boundaries are so important to put into place with Tristan because we've done this song and dance a handful of times already. I've gotten back with him after a cheating scandal so I don't know if Tristan is under the impression, 'Oh wow, OK, let's just ride this out and eventually she'll get back with me.' I get why he would think that, it's my job to set boundaries."

Despite Khloe and Tristan's turbulent relationship, they are the proud parents of two children, True, five, and Tatum, who was born via a surrogate in July 2022.

A representative confirmed the news to Page Six at the time, sharing a statement that read: "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family."

HELLO! understands that their second baby was conceived via surrogacy before Khloé learnt about Tristan's dalliance with Maralee Nichols.

The professional basketball player welcomed a baby boy called Theo with the fitness model in December 2021. According to TMZ, Maralee has been granted sole custody of their son.

