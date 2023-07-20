Frida Redknapp turns up the heat in tight crop top for steamy workout

Frida Redknapp is the ultimate fitness fanatic and on Thursday, she put her ultra-toned abs on display in a slinky white sports bra.

Taking to her Instagram account the Swedish model, 38, was a vision as she filmed herself performing a gruelling home workout in her lavish Surrey garden after returning back from her family holiday in Barbados.

Sharing the details of her workout in the caption, Frida penned: "Bench pressed 30kg (2x15kg) today for the first time. Managed to do 3 rounds of 8-9 reps. Had one of those mornings when I felt strong so I went for it! Kids were having breakfast in the kitchen next to me. Multitasking is called.

"I usually do 20kg (2x10kg) and will most likely stick to that going forward, but felt like I wanted to push myself today to see if I could do it. Using weights is very important to me and I think it’s a key factor to get toned and strong. If you’re just getting started use hand weights. Start with lower weights (2x2kg, 2x5kg…) and build it up over time. There is no rush, as long as you do it and stay consistent. #multitasking #motheroffive #fitness #familylife #exercise #benchpress #gym #kids #weights #workout."

© Instagram Frida posing with her son Michael on their recent holiday to Barbados

Frida paired the classic white crop top with a pair of vibrant blue leggings cropped leggings, perfectly showing off her impeccable golden sun tan from her exciting trip away. She wore her blonde tresses back in an elegant ponytail as she bench-pressed the heavy dumbbells in the impressive video.

Friends and fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the clip. "Love seeing your workouts, gives me motivation and inspires me to switch mine up," one fan penned alongside a raised hands and red love heart emoji.

Frida and Jamie are no strangers to a fitness session

A second added: "You are amazing at showcasing what you do…u inspire me I will get the weights and start please keep it up [thumbs up emoji] you are a lovely person x." "Wow. Very impressive. Love following your workouts. That’s my next goal 15kg," alongside a strong arm emoji. "

The video even caught the attention of three-time olympian, Sarah Lindsay, who had some wise words for the wife of Jamie Redknapp. She wrote: "Amazing! If you can press the 15’s then don’t drop back down! Love this," alongside a strong arm emoji.

When the blonde beauty isn't working up a sweat in a gruelling home workout she is cooking up a healthy storm in her family kitchen as her passion for health doesn't stop at exercising.

So far, her delicious-looking recipes she has shared on social media have included: a burrata and grilled nectarine salad, Swedish ’yummylicious’ meringue cake, and smoked salmon pizza.