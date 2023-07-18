Frida Redknapp sizzles in red bikini for loved-up beach snap with husband Jamie

Frida Redknapp and her husband Jamie have been soaking up every minute of their gorgeous family holiday in Barbados and they've got the pictures to prove it. The Swedish supermodel, 38, and the former footballer, 50, have been holidaying with their blended family and, in a recent photo shared on Jamie's social media, it's clear the couple have wasted no time in taking part in fun holiday activities.

Posting on Instagram, the former Liverpool player shared a sweet photo of him and his wife smiling with their thumbs up in the sea while a turtle swam in front of them. The sportsman wrote in the caption: "Last day photo bomb with a [turtle emoji]."

Jamie looked like he was having the time of his life swimming with the creature as he sported some goggles, while Frida looked super chic in some oversized shades with a red swimsuit.

Fans were quick to comment on the incredible picture. One person wrote: "Wow beautiful and enjoy," and a second said: "Fantastic pic, thank goodness it's not a snapper." A third added: Awesome photo guys to treasure and one for the wall," as a fourth commented: "Beautiful pic of you both."

The couple, who married in London in 2021, have been enjoying their vacation on the island with their family including Frida's children from her previous marriage, and Jamie's two sons, whom he shares with ex-wife Louise Redknapp, as well as Jamie and Frida's son, Raphael, who they welcomed in November 2021.

Frida shares her eldest four children, a girl and three boys, with ex-husband Jonathan Lourie, an American hedge fund tycoon. Jamie, meanwhile, is also a dad to sons Charley, 18, and Beau, 14, from his marriage to former wife of 19 years, Eternals singer Louise.

© Getty Frida and Jamie married in 2021

It seems the bond between the siblings is incredibly strong. Posting earlier on during their trip abroad, Jamie shared a series of images on his Instagram showing different moments captured between the siblings as they made incredible memories together.

One sweet photo showed father-of-three Jamie in the swimming pool as his two eldest boys could be seen on either side of him with little Raphael being carried by his older brother, Charley. The former footballer captioned the photo: "Magical times," along with a golf, sunshine, and island emoji.

© Instagram The couple share one-year-old son, Raphael

Another snap saw Charley and Raphael down on the beach as a gorgeous sunset could be seen in the background. Charley was holding up his younger brother and embracing him as the adorable toddler sported a baseball cap.

© Instagram Jamie with his two eldest sons

Charley is no doubt soaking up as much family time as possible before he heads back to the States where he is studying at a college in Arizona. His mum, Louise, opened up about how tough she found it that her eldest son was moving far away to study.

She told HELLO!: "His dad was the one that kind of suggested it, and thought it would be a good idea for him. So I was like, Well, I'm not, you know, not gonna say no, if that's what he wants to do, then I'll back in whatever he wants to do. It was kind of more of a surprise to me that he was gonna go and do that. But like I said, it's a great opportunity and I hope that he has an amazing time."