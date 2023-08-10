Angela Scanlon puts sky-high legs on full display in daring swimsuit after Strictly announcement

Angela Scanlon turned heads on Thursday when she stepped out in a daring black swimsuit.

Taking to her Instagram account, the BBC presenter looked like the ultimate beach babe in the mahogany one-piece as she beamed in the sunshine donning sea-drenched hair and a pair of stylish tortoiseshell sunglasses. Angela posted the update after it was announced she is joining this year's cast of Strictly Come Dancing.

The 39-year-old took the dazzling photos whilst enjoying a relaxing beach day with her young daughters Ruby and Marnie at Sandycove Beach in Cork, Ireland. Captioning the post, she penned: "Days like this how is it even real, it was so breathtaking…. Honestly, when the sun shines in Ireland there is nowhere I (or anyone) would rather be.

"A deliciously cliched day by the coast seafood, Murphys, an impromptu sea swim just when the sun came out, ice cream followed shortly by a meltdown which was worth it!

Talking about her upcoming Strictly journey she added: "Flying back to London today to start a new adventure & feeling all sorts of feelings but these past few weeks with my family have made me feel so grateful for everything I have in my life. So much love & freedom & support & laughter (and bread). Maybe my favourite ever summer. I know it’s not over but….

"On that note. Sandycove Beach (not the Dublin one) was totally new to me. Drop below some of your fave hidden beaches (if you can bear to share them!) I’m always asked for Ireland's best swimming spots so would be great to hear some of the less known ones xx".

It's safe to say fans can't wait to see the flame-haired presenter take to the ballroom in the new series of the show. "I hope you enjoy Stricly & most importantly, stay injury free. See you in the sparkles on the telly box soon. Good luck."

A second added: "Gorgeous pic Angela and congratulations." Meanwhile, a third added: "Oh wow looked so magical and a perfect place to relax before [dancing girl emojis]."

Other photos, showed stunning snaps of the vast Irish landscape as well as candid shots of her little girls, who ave both inherited Angela's beautiful fiery tresses.

Ruby looked so sweet wearing a pretty puff-sleeved dress that featured a blush-rose ribbon around her waist and was embroidered with delicate flowers in the same dusty pink hue.

Angela also shared a glimpse at the delicious food she and her family enjoyed which included hearty fish and chips, loaded fries, and lobster tail.

The news that Angela will be taking to the dancefloor was announced on Monday - and it's safe to say she was delighted about the opportunity. She said: "I'm terrified, I’m excited and I have so many questions. Will they make me tan? How itchy are sequins?! Do they do flesh-coloured sports bras? Well - there’s only one way to find out, right!? Now I’m panicking a bit... but also secretly thrilled about the prospect of all that glitter. Let’s go!"