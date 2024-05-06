James Corden's rarely-seen wife stuns in gold mini dress - it'll make your jaw drop

On Sunday evening, a whole host of celebrities headed out in torrential rain in New York City, as they stepped out at US Vogue editor Anna Wintour's pre Met Gala dinner, which was held at her apartment in the Big Apple.

There was quite the guestlist - some seriously glittering names, from Jennifer Lopez to Zendaya. We loved the glitzy outfits some of Hollywood's biggest stars wore.

© SPLASH Julia Carey looked stunning in a gold baroque mini dress coat

James Corden looked as smart and as swish as ever in his black suit and T-shirt, and on his arm was his beautiful blonde wife Julia. Julia keeps a relatively low profile, so it was fab to see her, rocking a seriously chic outfit. Her gold mini dress coat had an illustrious baroque finish, was designed in a voluminous shape which gave it a high fashion edge. She added a YSL envelope clutch and black strappy sandals. Stunning! Her skin looked glowing and youthful and her blonde mane was blow-dried to perfection. Full points J.

© Taylor Hill Julia Carey and James Corden in 2023 at the Met Gala

James met Julia in 2009 at a Save the Children charity event, after being introduced by James' then-housemate and History Boys co-star, Dominic Cooper. The couple married in 2012 at Babington House in Somerset, England.

In 2011, they welcomed their first child, Max. Three years later, their daughter Carey arrived before welcoming their youngest, Charlotte, in 2017.

© BBC James Corden and Ruth Jones share BIG news

James has been in the headlines this week, as the actor announced the final ever episode of hit show Gavin and Stacey is set to drop on Christmas Day. We (and the rest of the UK) were delighted when the news was made public on Friday via Instagram. James and Ruth Jones appeared in a BBC post with the completed script in their hands. Eek! Although details on the plot are currently being kept quiet, we're certain that fans will finally find out what happened after Nessa proposed to Smithy.

Only seven months to go people!