Victoria Beckham channels Baby Spice in the ultimate Barbie pink dress

Victoria Beckham has one busy life, we can hardly keep up! The former Spice Girl is currently in New York City and hosted a beauty event for her sister brand - Victoria Beckham Beauty.

WATCH: Victoria's top fashion tip revealed

VB fronted the plush bash and invited a host of influencers and content creators, including former beauty editor Jenna Rennert, who shared a snap of herself and the fashion mogul.

In the picture, the recently turned 50-year-old looked stunning in a baby pink halterneck dress from her forthcoming SS24 collection. She teamed the look with sky-high heels and wore her famous mane extra long and flowing. Mother-of-four Victoria does not normally wear pink - that was more her Spice Girl bandmate Emma Bunton's vibe. But we are loving the change!

Jenna, who used to work for Vogue US, captioned the shot: "Chatting all things spring, smoky shadows & spice. Always lovely to see @victoriabeckham in NYC, and the coolest glam squad around."

The content creator also had a selfie with Ken Pavés, Victoria's bestie and hair stylist, who was also at the event.

The British designer's fashion brand is hugely respected and has been a part of mainstream fashion culture for so long now. Her label is famed for its smart tailoring and flattering draping, as well as stylish eyewear and structured coats.

© Getty Meghan Markle wearing a blue Victoria Beckham dress in 2020

Even the royal family has recognised Victoria Beckham's work; in 2017 she was awarded an Order of the British Empire for her services to the fashion industry. Duchess Sophie and the Duchess of Sussex have stepped out in VB's designs plenty of times, and we all know there is nothing like a royal seal of approval for sales.

Other celebrities who have worn pieces by Victoria Beckham include Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian and Kate Winslet. Plus, who could forget the recent wedding of Victoria and David Beckham's eldest son Brooklyn to heiress Nicola Peltz? The mother-of-the-groom wore a silver satin dress by her own label, and also dressed various members of the wedding party including model Mia Regan, the girlfriend of her son Romeo, and journalist Zanna Roberts Rassi.