Strictly's Angela Scanlon is a stunning disco ball in slinky dress for rare outing with husband Roy Horgan

Star of this year's Strictly Come Dancing roster, Angela Scanlon stepped out for a child-free outing with her husband and she couldn't look happier.

The Ask Me Anything host, 39, looked stunning as she walked the red carpet at 'An Audience With Kylie' at The Royal Albert Hall last night alongside her husband Roy Horgan. Angela was seen wearing a stunning sheer floor-length gown.

Over the sheer chiffon fabric was a chainmail design made from oversized metallic discs which picked up the red hue of the carpet. For an added touch of party season glamour, the RTÉ broadcaster wore a pair of pointed-toe heels adorned with black bows.

© Getty Angela Scanlon wowed in the disco ball dress

We couldn't get enough of Angela's hair and makeup. She wore her stunning auburn locks down in mermaid waves with her hair slicked from the root to her ear to reveal a pair of diamanté statement earrings. Her makeup picked up on the warm tone of her hair. She wore a slick of terracotta-toned nude lipstick and a sunkissed bronzer on her cheeks with a coordinating colour washed over her eyelids with defined eyelashes.

© Getty Angela's makeup was so flattering

Angela's husband Roy looked dapper. The entrepreneur wore a navy two-piece suit with a pair of patent black formal shoes, a crisp white shirt, and a charcoal grey tie.

© Getty Angela Scanlon and Roy Horgan attend An Audience With Kylie at The Royal Albert Hall

The pair just couldn't resist the PDA, looking smitten as they embraced each other and Roy planted a kiss on his wife.

© Getty The pair couldn't resist a kiss

When not walking the red carpet, the former Strictly contestant shares snippets of her family life with her husband and two daughters, Ruby, five, and Marnie, one, who supported their mother and her pro partner Carlos Gu during her time on the hit Saturday night dance show.

© Instagram Ruby and Marnie watching their mum on the dancefloor

Angela has shared sweet snaps of herself with her daughters relaxing at home, enjoying cups of hot chocolate, as well as adorable moments on holiday.

© Instagram Angela with her eldest daughter

The presenter has spoken about being a role model for her two daughters and even explained her decision to not wear fake tan because of her children in the Strictly ballroom when she sat down with Lorraine Kelly. Angela explained that she wanted to show her girls that their pale skin is beautiful and that they can embrace their skin like their mother did on national television.

© Instagram Angela's children supported her on Strictly

Angela married her husband Roy in 2014 in a stunning lacy boho gown. She tucked a long train into the back of her hair which was worn down in loose waves. Her dress featured a gold lace bodice and chiffon skirt and she was seen clutching a stunning bouquet of white and soft pink sunglasses.

"It was a dress that became a two-piece a week before the wedding!," Angela said in an interview with the Independent's Sunday Life magazine. "Not ideal for stress levels, but it turned out for the best and was one of my favourite things ever to wear. It still hasn't been cleaned, as I don't want to wash the muck or the memories away."

The pair tied the knot in a gorgeous outdoor in the Irish town of Wicklow setting surrounded by close friends and family.

© Guy Levy/BBC Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu on Strictly Come Dancing

Fans can expect to see Angela in plenty more fabulous outfits as she has been announced in the line-up for the 2024 Strictly tour. Also taking to the stage will be fellow celebs Bobby Brazier, Ellie Leach, Annabel Croft, Layton Williams, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, and Angela Rippon with their pro partners.