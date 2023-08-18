Scarlett Johansson sets pulses racing as she showcases her incredible physique in tight blue dress

Scarlett Johansson never ceases to amaze. Recently, the Marvel actress shone brightly in the new campaign for David Yurman jewelry, showcasing her impeccable style and grace. Donning a chic pale blue dress that accentuated her stunning physique, Scarlett exuded elegance.

At 38, Scarlett effortlessly embodied the essence of the brand's Lexington collection, her blonde tresses pulled back to highlight the shimmering gold pieces.

"Double down on glamour," was the striking caption accompanying the campaign imagery. While the pictures speak for themselves, the actress added, "#ScarlettJohansson relaxes poolside in layers of Lexington at the wrist and neck, with a diamond Chevron pinky ring for a sparkling finishing touch."

Away from the spotlight, Scarlett leads a heartwarming family life. She's happily married to Saturday Night Live stalwart, Colin Jost. The couple, blessed with a two-year-old son named Cosmo, delight in parenting.

© Instagram Scarlett sizzles in tight blue dress

Scarlett also shares a beautiful bond with her daughter, Rose Dorothy, aged eight, from her previous marriage to Romain Dauriac.

While fans lovingly refer to her as "ScarJo", Scarlett's accolades extend far beyond charming nicknames. She clinched the title of the world's highest-paid actress in both 2018 and 2019, making recurring appearances on the Forbes Celebrity 100 list.

In 2021, Time magazine aptly recognized her as one of the 100 most influential people globally.

© Getty Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost married in 2020

Though she's been maintaining a more subdued public presence lately, Scarlett's passion for her craft remains undiminished.

After her recent film, Asteroid City, fans eagerly await her next cinematic venture, North Star, co-starring Sienna Miller and Kristin Scott Thomas.

The upcoming movie, centered around the intricate dynamics of a family coming together for a wedding, promises to be a poignant exploration of past relationships and future aspirations.

© Getty Scarlett looked stunning in a candy pink column dress

Amidst all this, an exciting revelation has set the grapevine abuzz: both Scarlett and Hollywood legend Tom Cruise have expressed mutual interest in collaborating. Tom, 60, shared with Entertainment Tonight: "I'd love to make a movie with her! I've been wanting to make a movie with her.

"She is enormously talented. So charismatic, and versatile. She has great physical ability obviously." Scarlett reciprocated this sentiment, highlighting her desire to work with Tom in a chat with The Hollywood Reporter.

© Nina Westervelt Scarlett wore Carolina Herrera RE24 to the Asteroid City premiere

With a career spanning decades, Tom's enthusiasm for his craft remains as fervent as ever. Speaking to Bella magazine, he candidly reflected, "Look, I'm fortunate, I'm lucky. I've spent my life on movie sets and travelling the world... I'm living the dream." He also reminisced about his iconic role in 1986's Top Gun, describing it as a pivotal, "life-changing" moment to HELLO! Magazine.

Despite her stardom, Scarlett steers clear of social media, valuing her privacy and emotional well-being. She once candidly remarked on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast, "I honestly am too fragile a person to have social media... My ego is too fragile. I'm like a delicate flower."