Scarlett Johansson has a major reason to celebrate as she marks her 39th birthday on November 22.

Ahead of her big day, the 'Black Widow' actress made an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' – and she looked phenomenal in a flirty mini dress that highlighted her size 2 physique and endlessly, toned legs.

Scarlett accentuated her hourglass silhouette in a black bouclé dress by Self-Portrait that boasted a square neckline, ornate gold and pearl buttons, feather-cuffed sleeves, and a subtly curved, leg-lengthening hem.

© NBC Scarlett Johansson appeared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on November 17

She paired the classy frock with sheer black tights, black pointed-toe, suede pumps, and a variety of gold jewelry.

As for her hair and makeup, the actress wore her blonde locks in face-framing waves and added a pop of color with glossy baby-pink lips and a sultry smokey eye with winged liner.

© NBC Scarlett Johansson showed off her size 2 figure

It's not surprising that Scarlett always looks so good. Last month, the mom-of-two revealed that she works out four days a week to stay around a size 2. However, 'The Avengers' star isn't just concerned with maintaining her physical well-being, as she works out to stay mentally strong too.

"For me, wellness is a huge part of my mental wellbeing," she told Stylist in October. "I try and do some sort of exercise around four days a week if I can."

© NBC Scarlett Johansson displayed her endless legs in a Self-Portrait dress

Scarlett used to focus primarily on weightlifting but eight years ago, she shifted gears and turned to Pilates, which she said has helped her to "feel better in all ways".

"I've been doing Pilates for the last eight years or so, and I've found it to be amazing," she said. "I used to mostly just lift weights, but at some point, my recovery wasn't what it used to be, you know. I think it's just getting older and having my body change – but Pilates really helped me feel better in all ways."

© NBC Scarlett Johansson looked gorgeous in her mini dress

She added: "I do classes with a couple of different instructors, and I've been incorporating some weightlifting a little bit more again. I think I'm better at it now because of Pilates."

During the interview, Scarlett also revealed that she struggled with acne in her younger years and recently relived those "painful memories" of her skin issues when looking at old photos of herself.

"I struggled with acne forever. My brother actually just showed me photos of myself at a family thing when I was probably 19 or 20, and my skin quality is completely different," she said.

© Elisabetta Villa Scarlett Johansson said she struggled with acne

"When I saw that photo it just, you know, it brought everything back. All those painful memories. I just struggled with my skin for such a long time."

Scarlett admitted that she exacerbated her acne by overusing products that weren't designed for her skin type, and it was only in her twenties that she learned what was right for her.

"When I was in my mid-to-late 20s, I just couldn't do it anymore. I started using gentle products consistently, I began moisturizing, and within a week my skin was completely different."

