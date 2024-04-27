White House Correspondents’ Dinner red carpet arrivals as Molly Ringwald, Lynda Carter lead the best-dressed

The prestigious Washington Hilton Hotel rolled out its red carpet for the highly anticipated 2024 White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 27.

This stellar event, an annual highlight for the capital, wasn’t just a celebration of the critical work done by journalists but also a glittering convergence of high-profile celebrities and distinguished guests.

This year, the dinner was graced by the luminous presence of stars such as Molly Ringwald, Lynda Carter and Chris Pine, who brought Hollywood glamour to the politically charged atmosphere of Washington.

The event, a vital source of revenue for the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA), supports their invaluable efforts in fostering a robust press.

The evening promised an extra touch of sparkle with Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost stepping up as the host.

Known for his sharp wit and charismatic stage presence, Colin was set to bring his comedic A-game, ensuring an evening filled with laughter and memorable moments.

Adding to the anticipation, President Joe Biden was expected to deliver remarks, highlighting the unique blend of journalism, government, and entertainment that defines this event.

Fashion, as always, played a starring role in the festivities. The red carpet was a parade of stunning ensembles, with attendees showcasing a range of styles from the elegantly conservative to the daringly avant-garde.

© Paul Morigi Molly Ringwald Molly Ringwald attends the 2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner



© Paul Morigi Lynda Carter Lynda Carter attends the 2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner



© DREW ANGERER Chris Pine Chris Pine sports shaggy beard at White House Dinner

© Paul Morigi Keri Russell Keri Russell attends the 2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner

