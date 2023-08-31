Heidi Klum's lookalike daughter Leni, 19, showcases her incredible physique in lace underwear

Leni Olumi Klum Samuel, the eldest child of supermodel Heidi Klum, radiated confidence as she unveiled her latest haul from the renowned Italian lingerie label, Intimissimi.

Flaunting her curvaceous 5ft4in figure, the 19-year-old New York native effortlessly showcased the allure of the 'Sweet Escape' balconette bra in a captivating unboxing session that left fans enamored.

With an impressive Instagram and TikTok following of 2.3 million, Leni embraced her role as a fashion influencer with grace.

Modeling the exquisite blue balconette bra, she enthused, "'I'm going to put my hair up so you guys can see all the detail. The strap? Gorge... look how pretty that is! It's like they almost add jewelry to the pieces."

© Instagram Leni models lace underwear

The young fashionista's excitement was palpable as she shared her love for the intricate design and meticulous craftsmanship of the lingerie.

Displaying her keen eye for fashion and appreciation for quality, Leni singled out the 'Sweet Escape' balconette bra as her personal favorite. Her enthusiastic endorsement was backed by a genuine admiration for the bra's support and flattering fit: "This bra literally sucks you in and lifts your boobies up."

Leni's association with Intimissimi runs deep, as she follows in her mother's footsteps. Heidi Klum, a brand ambassador for Intimissimi, forged a partnership that gained prominence through their participation in the 'Celebrate Women' campaign, a venture that sparked conversation and embraced empowerment.

© Instagram Leni looks just like her mom Heidi Klum

The mother-daughter duo headlined the campaign in October, garnering attention and applause.

Heidi Klum's pride in Leni's achievements shines through as she acknowledges her daughter's modeling endeavors while pursuing a college education in interior design.

Speaking to People magazine, Heidi expressed her admiration for Leni's ability to juggle both passions: "I'm very proud of my daughter and her modeling. And she's studying [interior design at a NYC college] at the same time, she's juggling already."

Heidi Klum’s daughter leaps into the sea in daring stunt

Leni's journey in the world of fashion had its origins with a touch of nepotism, a privilege she openly acknowledges.

Gracing the cover of German Vogue at the age of 16, Leni's reflection on her fortunate start is grounded in gratitude: "I did get help starting off, and I know that people would dream to start off with what I had."

However, Leni emphasizes her dedication and commitment to her craft, asserting that her efforts and determination play a pivotal role in her accomplishments. The deep bond between mother and daughter echoes in their shared passion for fashion and creative expression.

Leni's ascent into the world of modeling aligns with her mother's legacy, a journey Heidi navigated with distinction. Heidi's partnership with Intimissimi, Leni's association with the brand, and their shared commitment to empowerment underscore a generational connection that transcends trends.

© Instagram Erna, Heidi, and Leni Klum all look so similar

Amid the acknowledgment of her achievements, Leni's identity is also woven with her familial ties.

Born in 2004, Leni's connection with her birth father, Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, has grown stronger. However, it was Grammy winner Seal who embraced the role of her father, being present at her birth in 2004 and officially adopting her in 2009.

Seal's perspective on fame and self-worth resonates through his relationship with Leni, emphasizing that being famous does not define one's intrinsic value. Seal and Heidi, co-parenting with unwavering dedication, have expanded their family with three younger teenagers - Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu Samuel, Johan Riley Fyodor Taiwo Samuel, and Lou Sulola Samuel.

Their seven-year marriage may have concluded in 2012, but their shared commitment to parenthood remains a testament to their enduring bond and shared love for their children.