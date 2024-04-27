Elizabeth Hurley, 58, wows in jaw-dropping latex dress with sheer lace bodice

Elizabeth Hurley always knows how to capture her fans' attention with her daring looks, and her latest latex number may be one of her most risqué to date.

The 58-year-old model looked phenomenal as she posed in a leg-lengthening mini dress that featured a red latex shirt and a backless sheer lace bodice.

In the sultry video shared on Instagram, Elizabeth teamed the dress with a pair of black strappy heels, accessorising with a chunky gold necklace and a matching bangle bracelet.

The former Gossip Girl actress wore her hair in a voluminous bouncy blow-out, while her makeup looked flawless as she sported a dramatic smokey eye, a rosy blush, and a glossy pink lip to finish.

Fans and friends wasted no time sharing their admiration for the star's latest look. Once Upon a Time in Brooklyn Director Paul Borghese wrote: "Forever the most beautiful women in the world!" While Elizabeth's son Damian Hurley wrote: "Mama [heart eye emoji] incredible."

© Getty Elizabeth and her son Damian have an extremely close relationship

Elizabeth and her 22-year-old son Damien, who she shares with the late Steve Bing, are known to have an extremely close bond, and the pair recently revealed that they even share clothes.

Damian told The Sunday Times, "I steal leather trousers all the time. Jackets are always great. Any big oversized blazers she steals in a heartbeat."

The mother-son duo have recently worked together on Damian's directional debut film Strictly Confidential, in which Elizabeth stars in the racy drama-thriller. The role has sparked plenty of conversation surrounding Damian directing Elizabeth's steamy scenes without intimacy coordinators, although the pair have insisted that they felt totally comfortable on set.

© Cindy Ord Damian Hurley and Elizabeth Hurley look like twins

"The fact that Damian would be my director in those scenes – which isn't something you think is very likely to happen in your career – I found it was the most comfortable I've ever been in an intimate scene," Elizabeth told Vogue.

During their promotional tour for Strictly Confidential, the pair could have been mistaken for siblings as they twinned in their matching outfits.

Elizabeth looked chic as always wearing a black tailored blazer, paired with wide-leg trousers with delicate mesh detailing. The model's only child opted for a pair of skinny black trousers and a denim jacket, thrown over a beige knitted jumper.