Striking good looks run in the family! Leni Klum stunned fans with a beautiful photo alongside her sibling and the resemblance is uncanny.

Heidi Klum's oldest daughter shared a sweet family snapshot on Instagram in which she was posing alongside her rarely-seen half brother, Nathan Falco, 13.

In the image, the model, 19, wrapped her arms around her sibling as they smiled for the camera during a meal at a luxury restaurant. "Do you see the resemblance?" she asked her followers who noted the similarities between their delicate features.

WATCH: Leni Klum takes the plunge for exhilarating stunt

"Could pass as twins," wrote one, while a second added: "Uncanny."Leni was Heidi's firstborn with her ex, Flavio Briatore, but she was adopted by the dad of Heid's three other children, Seal.

The former Formula 1 boss went on to father Nathan with actress, Elisabetta Gregoraci, and it appears the siblings are close.

Leni is vacationing with Flavio and Nathan in the South of France during a break from her studies in New York.

© Instagram/Leni Klum Leni Klum with her half brother Nathan

They were all spotted on board his incredibly super yacht. Despite the fact, her biological dad stepped away from his parental duties when Leni was born, the blended family are making it work.

Speaking about his decision to let Heidi and Seal raise Leni, Flavio told Italy's Il Corriere della Sera: "Leni is my natural daughter, but the three of us happily agreed that it made more sense if Seal adopted her, because a child needs to grow up in a family."

© Instagram Heidi and Tom cuddled up on a boat trip around Capri this summer

He added: "It's hard to miss a baby that you never see. But I know that Leni is not an abandoned child. Leni is part of Seal's family and Nathan is part of mine."

Heidi and Flavio started dating in early 2003 and that December, she announced she was pregnant.

© Gregg DeGuire Seal adopted Leni has a baby

Their relationship wasn't meant to be, though, and the Germany's Next Top Model host began dating the 'Kiss From a Rose' hitmaker while she was pregnant, and he then raised Leni as his own.

They tied the knot in 2005, but split in 2012 after having three children, Henry, 17, Johan, 16, and Lou, 13 together. Heidi tied the knot with her Tokio Hotel rocker, Tom Kaulitz, in 2019.

© Instagram/Heidi Klum Heidi with her four children in Italy

The couple and her children enjoyed a wonderful summer vacation in Europe and fans loved following their antics while abroad.

During the trip, Heidi and Tom - who don't have any kids together - also celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary.

© Photo: Getty Images Heidi is daughter is following in her mom's modeling footsteps

Ahead of their wedding in Capri, the AGT judge gushed over her then future-husband, telling US Weekly that Tom was the "kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person."

She added: "I feel so lucky. I don't know when I was this happy the last time in my life. I mean, I am with my children, but with, you know, a man. He's absolutely wonderful."

