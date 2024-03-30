Heidi Klum, 50, sizzles in lacy lingerie with lookalike daughter Leni, 19

Heidi Klum left fans speechless as she posed in red lacy underwear with her daughter Leni, 19, on Friday – and the pair could pass for sisters.

The America's Got Talent judge, 50, looked phenomenal in the semi-sheer lingerie set, while Leni wore a matching red camisole with a lace trim.

© Intimissimi The mother and daughter posed together for an Intimissimi campaign

The mother-daughter duo looked strikingly similar for the photoshoot, opting for a matching soft glam makeup look with a touch of pink mascara, fluttering false lashes, and a rosy blush, finished with a light pink lipstick.

Heidi's eldest child Leni is following in her mother's by pursuing a career in modeling, and the pair were seen posing for a campaign with lingerie brand Intimissimi. Leni is already making a name for herself in the modeling industry away from her mom's spotlight, after making her debut on Vogue Germany when she was just 16.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Seal with daughter Leni on the red carpet

Heidi shares her four children Leni, 19, Henry, 18, Johan, 17, and Lou, 14 with her ex-husband Seal. The former couple, who separated in 2012 after seven years of marriage, met when Heidi was just two weeks pregnant with Leni. Heidi's firstborn's biological father is Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, although Seal officially adopted Leni in 2009.

© Vince Bucci Heidi and Seal split in 2012

Speaking about Seal becoming Leni's legal father, Flavio told the Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera back in 2016: "Leni is my natural daughter, but the three of us calmly agreed that it made the most sense that he adopt her because a child needs to grow up in a family."

Leni is the only one of Heidi's four children who is in the public eye, while the others tend to keep their faces hidden from public photos.

© Instagram Tokio Hotel star Tom has called himself an 'extra dad' to Heidi's kids

The family all appear to have a close bond, and Heidi has shared several family photos with her children spending time with her husband Tom Kaulitz, 34. Heidi began dating the guitarist in 2018, and the couple secretly tied the knot in February 2019.