Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella, 18, showcases incredible physique in skimpy bikini

Isabella Strahan, daughter of Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan, has once again caught the public eye with her recent captivating post on Instagram, showcasing her modeling prowess in a series of mesmerizing images from her model agency card.

The 18-year-old burgeoning model and recent high school graduate from Convent of the Sacred Heart High School exhibited her elegant and slender figure in a black string bikini, underscoring her evolving finesse in the world of fashion.

With the autumn breeze, she embraced a new chapter at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, with aspirations to graduate in 2027.

Isabella's journey into the world of modeling is not a fleeting adventure but seems to be a passionate endeavor. Represented by Women Management 360, she’s been gracefully walking the tightrope between her academic commitments and her modeling pursuits, demonstrating a commendable juggling act in the bustling city of Los Angeles.

© Instagram Isabella showcases her incredible figure in string bikini

Marking her runway debut in April 2022, Isabella enthralled the audience as she walked the catwalk for Sherri Hill. Her dynamic presence and photogenic allure have already landed her opportunities with several fashion brands in New York City, parallelly aligning with her father's commitments to Good Morning America.

Isabella's parents, Jean Muggli and Michael Strahan, who were married from 1999 until 2006, first crossed paths at a salon in Manhattan during Michael’s illustrious stint with the Giants.

© Instagram Isabella is an aspiring model

Isabella also shares her journey with her twin sister, Sophia, who is currently immersed in her studies at Duke University in North Carolina, and her half-siblings, Tanita and Michael Anthony Strahan Jr.

Michael Strahan, a former football star turned television personality, has openly expressed his endearing love and longing for his twins. He revealed to New York Family in 2014, "My biggest challenge is not to have them with me every day. That’s really it… They make me do things I would never do. I get to be a kid again."

He reflected on the distinct personalities of his twins, describing Isabella as "more playful, very chill, never gets very upset or fired up" and Sophia as perpetually curious.

"They’re both very smart; they love to read all these things I never thought of reading when I was 7 or 8 years old. And they do it because they’re generally interested in it, which is amazing to me," Michael shared with admiration.

© Instagram Isabella is currently at uni

Isabella’s modeling journey saw her posing for Overtime in July, featuring in the brand's Never Change A Winning Team Collection advertisement.

The casual yet impactful photos showcased her donned in shorts, sneakers, a T-shirt, and a varsity jacket, leaving fans and followers in awe with her natural charm and soft smile. The captions read: “If I've learned anything in this life it's that winning fixes everything.”