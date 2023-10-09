Heidi Klum's daughter Leni, 19, showcases her toned physique in lacy underwear

The apple certainly doesn't fall far from the tree when it comes to fashion and confidence. Leni Klum, the 19-year-old progeny of supermodel Heidi Klum, showcased her impeccable physique and fashion sense in a captivating black lace lingerie ensemble, as displayed in her recent Instagram post.

With her chiseled abs prominently on display, Leni exuded the same kind of poise and ease before the camera that her mother, Heidi, has done for decades.

Adorning her ensemble, Leni’s sun-kissed blonde locks cascaded freely. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen her confidently display her lingerie; a previous outing saw Leni donning a sheer black dress revealing a lingerie set, standing alongside her mom who wore a radiant fuchsia lace dress.

The pair were also joined by Heidi’s mother, Erna, who looked elegant in a black blazer combined with a leopard print top.

© Instagram Leni stuns in lacy black underwear

Leni, who's swiftly following her mother's famed footsteps into the modelling world, is the daughter of Italian businessman Flavio Briatore. But it was Seal, Heidi's ex-husband, who adopted Leni in December 2009, enveloping her into his family.

Meanwhile, Heidi, the Halloween queen known for her awe-inducing costumes, is already creating ripples of anticipation for this year's celebration.

© Franziska Krug Leni Klum and Heidi Klum attend the Intimissimi Dinner at Bode Museum

She recently teased her fans with a sneak peek of an artist sketching a horror-inspired poster.

The eerie artwork, crafted meticulously by Josh Hernandez, depicted a chilling image of Heidi that had her followers on edge. With a tantalizing caption, “Heidi Klum Halloween... coming soon,” the speculations were set ablaze.

Heidi with eldest daughter Leni at their Intimissimi launch event in Berlin

Though she kept mum on her exact plans, she did share her unwavering commitment to her Halloween visions.

Recalling her last year's unique earthworm costume, Heidi commented on her commitment to her original idea, her 'Plan A'. "For me, it is plan A," she emphasized. "To really succeed in plan A, you have to really go after plan A."

© Instagram Leni looks just like her mom Heidi Klum

And while others around her might suggest more conventional ideas, Heidi's passion for Halloween has her chasing after the most unique and ambitious ideas. "I have to admit, I love it. And then my gut, I feel like it's going to be good," Heidi shared to Daily Mail about her upcoming Halloween costume.

Last year, her husband, Tom Kaulitz, complemented her worm outfit, arriving as a fisherman who appeared to have 'hooked' her. But for this year, Heidi revealed that her family would not be involved in her 'Plan A' outfit.