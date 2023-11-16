Adriana Lima speaks out after recent ‘unrecognizable’ red carpet appearance

Adriana Lima, the former Victoria's Secret model, recently addressed speculations and criticisms about her appearance with a dignified response on social media.

Following remarks suggesting she had undergone a "facelift," Adriana took to her Instagram Story to confront these claims head-on.

In her post, she shared a makeup-free photo of herself, captioning it with a message that highlighted her reality: “The face of a tired mom of one teenage girl, two pre-teens, one active boy, a 1-year-old learning to walk, and three dogs... thanks for your concern.”

This statement offered a glimpse into her busy life as a mother and served as a subtle rebuke to those questioning her looks.

The buzz around Adriana's appearance intensified after she was spotted on the red carpet at “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” premiere in Los Angeles.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Adriana Lima attends "The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes" Los Angeles Premiere

Dressed in a stunning black long-sleeved dress adorned with red designs, Adriana caught the eye of many.

However, instead of focusing on her professional accomplishments or fashion statement, discussions online centered around her facial features.

Adriana looks different

Some observers speculated about possible cosmetic procedures, noting what they perceived as "clear swelling in certain areas compared to others."

Online comments ranged from surprise - “I would have had no idea that was the same person” - to assumptions about further cosmetic surgeries like a new nose job. Yet, some suggested the difference could be attributed to makeup application techniques, emphasizing the transformative power of makeup.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Adriana Lima walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Amidst these speculations, several of Adriana's fans came forward to defend her, criticizing the harsh judgments.

One supporter pointed out, “She gained weight that’s it. Still 100 times hotter than any of us,” while another reminded everyone of the natural changes a body undergoes, especially for a mother: “She’s human. She’s a mother. We evolve and so do our bodies.”

© TIMOTHY A. CLARY Brazilian model Adriana Lima walks the runway

Adriana, who has recently resumed working with Victoria’s Secret, is a mother of three. She welcomed her son Cyan Lima Lemmers in August 2022 with her boyfriend Andre Lemmers, after a year of dating. Additionally, she is a mother to two daughters, Valentina, 14, and Sienna, 10, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Marko Jarić. The couple separated in 2014 after five years of marriage.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.