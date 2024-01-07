Amy Schumer, 42, wows fans as she posts racy underwear pic: ‘Still got it’

Amy Schumer, well known for her sharp wit and comedic flair, recently took to Instagram to share a candid and humorous glimpse into her life.

The 42-year-old comedian posted a topless selfie taken in her bathroom, playfully capturing herself in just her underwear, with her hair pulled back and no makeup.

She smiled and struck a lively pose, joking about her body post-pregnancy with the caption, "Still got it (40 extra lbs)," showcasing her self-deprecating humor.

Amy, who often uses her own experiences for comedic material, is married to chef Chris Fischer. The couple welcomed their son, Gene, in 2019.

© Instagram Amy Schumer posts racy pic

This lighthearted post follows another of Amy's Instagram shares in October, where she contrasted a glamorous red carpet photo from 2012 with a more recent, less flattering picture of herself in a hospital gown.

Her caption, "Warning 20 somethings I looked like this at your age. Swipe. Life is coming for you," served as a humorous reminder of the inevitable changes that come with aging.

© Instagram The star is a doting mother

Her celebrity friends and fans alike appreciated Amy's humor and transparency. Olivia Wilde responded with a skull emoji, indicating she found it hilarious, while actress Camila Morrone commented, "I’m already at last slide," acknowledging the relatable nature of aging.

Fans echoed these sentiments, with one saying, "I just looove how you show the world the true colours of life." Another fan expressed regret for not enjoying their youthful physique more, stating, "Our bodies didn’t know how good they had it! Had I known- I would have been wearing a bikini top and cut offs every day. Even in winter."

© Getty Amy and her husband welcomed son Gene in 2019

Amy has openly discussed her journey with aging and body changes, including her experience with cosmetic procedures. In 2021, she shared her attempt with cheek fillers, which she ultimately decided to dissolve, humorously noting she looked like Maleficent.

She also underwent liposuction after her struggle with endometriosis led to the removal of her uterus and appendix. Amy candidly spoke about this decision in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, explaining her desire to be real about it and acknowledging that many in front of the camera opt for similar treatments.

© Getty Amy underwent liposuction treatment after giving birth to her son, Gene

Fans can look forward to seeing Amy in Jerry Seinfeld's upcoming film, "Unfrosted," where she'll undoubtedly bring her unique blend of humor and authenticity to the screen.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.