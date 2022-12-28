Amy Schumer takes on the beach in an eye-catching swimsuit alongside her husband The Life and Beth star knows to make a statement

Amy Schumer can definitely turn heads on the screen or on the red carpet, but her latest photos will have fans admiring her while at the beach.

The actress simply stunned on her lush family vacation with husband Chris Fischer and their son Gene for the holidays, taking time away from the cold.

Amy and Chris were spotted on a stroll at the beach, wading in the water in matching blue ensembles, with Chris simply sporting a blue button-down with charcoal gray shorts.

The former, meanwhile, donned a truly eye-catching blue and white one-piece swimsuit that showed off her figure, with a white floral pattern on a blue fit.

The high-cut piece worked well for her chill vacation, and she topped it off with a pair of sunglasses and her hair tied up in a top-knot.

Amy has definitely been having the best time on the beach recently, and she definitely channeled some of that in her latest social media upload, a candid moment captured between her and Chris.

Amy and Chris both nailed the beach stroll

She posted a picture of the two embracing in the water, with Chris dressed in his swim shorts and Amy wearing a black swimsuit with a waist-cinching strap.

While the couple looked to be having a great time, the photo made it seem like they were caught in the middle of an intimate moment.

The comedienne definitely spotted it too and teased it with what she wrote alongside the snap, penning: "Please check [out] our only fans."

The Trainwreck star is getting some well-deserved time away for the holidays with her husband and three-year-old son, who she was unable to see while on her 65-date Whore Tour and fulfilling many other projects.

The actress definitely knew how to command attention

Speaking with People at the season five premiere of Inside Amy Schumer, she said: "I just miss him. You just wanna physically be there. I really do think it's harder for me than him.

"I just want to be with him as much as I can," she explained, candidly admitting that: "I'm very grateful to be able to work and have time for myself also. But it's brutal. It hurts. I mean, like, there's no way. It's a painful thing."

All images courtesy of Splash News

