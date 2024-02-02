Dawn French wows in daring photoshoot - and her hair

Dawn French simply dazzled on Thursday when she was spotted posing up a storm in a daring photoshoot.

The 66-year-old was being pictured for the Sunday Times Magazine, and in one shot Dawn was spotted wearing an ensemble created out of red tape adorned with the words "huge [expletive]" in black pen. The comedian smouldered for the camera in the artistic photo, her tousled silver tresses taking front and centre.

The photo, that appears on Dawn's Instagram feed was shared by photographer Sane Seven who penned alongside the image: "Before you accuse me of abusing the national treasure, Dawn French is a self-proclaimed 'Huge [expletive]' (her amazing tour!!!).

"We absolutely had to incorporate it into the @sundaytimesmagazine cover shoot story as a reference to Balenciaga shoot with Lizzo. It didn’t make the cut but I absolutely LOVE this portrait."

As well as the striking ensemble and fabulous hair, Dawn's makeup didn't disappoint, and was comprised of smokey grey eyeshadow, fluttery false eyelashes, black eyeliner,; and a slick of fabulous pink lipstick.

Under the tape, Dawn donned a dark-hued ensemble that appeared to be a black long-sleeved top and dark denim dress.

Dawn is currently on tour with her latest show Dawn French Is A Massive [expletive], but when she's not posing for the camera or performing on stage, she is at her beautiful Cornish home where she lives with her husband of ten years, Mark Bignell.

Not only is the seaside location of Dawn's abode enviable but so is the impeccable interior design, which features the most beautiful pink room.

© Instagram Dawn showed off her pink writing room

Dawn gave fans a glimpse of their rosy writing room which couldn't be more inspirational if it tried. The actress' mahogany desk sits in front of large bay windows that look out onto a stunning countryside view as far as the eye can see.

On one side is a board covered in photos and notes, the other framed posters. On the floor is a cosy white circular rug that sits under a pink satin sofa adorned with deep maroon trees.

Dawn adopted Billie in 1991

Dawn's stunning home is just a 12-minute journey to her 32-year-old daughter Billie's house. Dawn told the Telegraph in 2015: "We could no longer live together - there would be murder. But we have to live nearby."

Dawn shares Billie with her ex-husband, Lenny Henry. The former couple adopted her in adopted Billie in 1991 when she was just two weeks old.