Dawn French becomes a fashion influencer in unexpected tea towel dress

While reality stars and influencers everywhere are using Instagram to make a quick buck off fast fashion garments, Dawn French is out here championing sustainable styles.

The Vicar of Dibley star delighted her social media followers when she debuted a handmade garment courtesy of vintage queen Lady Boo. The 65-year-old comedienne was seen modelling a dress crafted entirely out of old tea towels – and it wouldn't have looked out of place on the French Riviera.

Boasting loose sleeves, a kaftan style cut with a midi hemline, and an abstract illustration print, the handcrafted design looked amazing on Dawn.

The French and Saunders star styled the look with chunky flat boots and lined her eyes with dark kohl.

© Instagram Dawn French modelled a reclaimed vintage dress made out of tea towels on Instagram, which was crafted by Lady Boo

"A dress made from vintage tea towels. @ladyboosalutesyou," Dawn captioned the post, which was met with a flurry of compliments from her fans.

One enthused: "Cannot describe how much I love this !!!!!!!," while another shared: "Absolutely stunning!!!." A third commented: "That's so clever & stylish too! Well done @ladyboosalutesyouit's bloody brill! Xxx," and a fourth penned: "That. Is. Amazing. I totally want one.

Lady Boo is something of an icon in London, hosting vintage sales at her Crystal Palace home complete with tea and cake. We're obsessed with her cute handmade earrings!

© Instagram Dawn boasts an eclectic, colourful sense of style

Follow her on Instagram at @ladyboosalutesyou or on Facebook to stay in the know about the next sale.

Dawn is always such a joy to follow on Instagram and the star often shares glimpses inside her gorgeous £2 million home in Cornwall, which she shares with her husband Mark Bignell.

© Instagram Dawn is a fan of Lady Boo, who hosts vintage sales at her Crystal Palace home

She recently posted a photo of her husband Mark sitting on the patio at the fairytale garden of their £2 million home, getting a DIY haircut.

The TV star and Mark married in an intimate ceremony in Newquay back in 2013, three years after her marriage with Comic Relief legend Lenny Henry ended.

© Instagram Dawn is based in Cornwall with her husband Mark Bignell

The pair met as Mark heads up a drug rehabilitation charity founded by Dawn's late mother.

Dawn has been living on the South coast since leaving London for a quieter life with her ex-husband and their daughter Billie, now 32, in 2006. She stayed there following their divorce in 2010.

The star has also undergone a hair transformation in recent years, ditching her high-maintenance black bob in favour of a silver 'do – and fans love her for it.

© Instagram Dawn's vintage style extends to her home decor

Revealing why she decided to go au naturel, Dawn told Good Housekeeping: "The real trigger came during the lockdowns when I was dying my hair myself, and I just couldn’t be bothered to keep doing it, so I let my natural grey come through.

"I also cut some of it myself - to my hairdresser's alarm! It’s much shorter than I’m used to now and I do have certain ‘grrr’ moments when I’m going out and I don’t know how to style it - I would literally give my old hair 13 minutes of my time each day."