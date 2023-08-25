Dawn French looks unrecognisable in shocking photo

The Vicar of Dibley actress is never shy of a candid post…

Dawn French had us doing a double take on Thursday when she spotted looking completely unrecognisable - but not in the way you would expect.

The Vicar of Dibley actress, 65, was captured donning a full prosthetic face and a crimped grey wig whilst on-stage shot performing in Snow White, in which she played the wicked queen, and she seriously could have been mistaken for the iconic Disney cartoon!

Not only was Dawn's face completely transformed but she also slipped on a sharp-hooded brown cloak adding an even more harrowing dynamic to her stage-ready costume.

Captioning the photo, Dawn penned: "Me being v pretty. Thanks @thetwinsfx." The photo was originally posted on the official Instagram account for special effects company The Twins FX.

Alongside the snap, the specialist company shared more details about the incredible transformation, writing: "Full face Hag mask, designed for the theatre environment. Very comfortable for the performer to take on and off easily, without destroying his or her performance makeup. #mask #sfx #practicaleffects #panto #dawnfrench #hag #snowwhite #pantomime"

© Instagram Dawn French modelled a reclaimed vintage dress made out of tea towels on Instagram, which was crafted by Lady Boo

The shots appeared to have been taken in 2018 when Dawn starred in the pantomime at the London Palladium.

It's safe to say whether it's her on or off-stage ensembles, Dawn is never shy of a bold statement. In July, the beloved actress became an instant influencer after sporting a dress made of tea towels.

Taking to her Instagram account, Dawn was effervescent as she joyfully posed for the camera rocking the technicolour ensemble, which also featured oversized sleeves and a kaftan-inspired skirt.

© Instagram Dawn boasts an eclectic, colourful sense of style

The fabulous handmade piece was from Lady Boo. Adding an extra va va voom to the multicoloured ensemble, the French and Saunders star styled the look with chunky flat boots and dramatic dark eyeliner.

"A dress made from vintage tea towels. @ladyboosalutesyou," Dawn captured the fabulous snap, which won her heaps of praise from her loyal friends and followers.

© Instagram Dawn always looks so beautiful

Amanda Abbington was one of the first to weigh in writing: "Be more cool. Oh wait. You can’t…," alongside a slew of red love heart and flame emojis. Ferne Cotton added: "Obsessed".

One fan commented: "Cannot describe how much I love this!!!!!!!" A second chimed in writing: "That. Is. Amazing. I totally want one."

Lady Boo is something a sartorial legend in London and hosts vintage sales at her fabulous Crystal Palace home complete with tea and cake.

Dawn is known for sporting a vivacious sense of style and last June for her friend's wedding, she rocked the most fabulous Kinny Winter dress. The stunning piece an ultra-glam netted skirt and, contrasting her vibrant teatowel ensemble, this time Dawn opted for a slick black colour palette, but it was equally as daring.

Captioning a photo wearing the chic number she wrote: "Saw some folk I love do marryin . Tip top . Love everywhere. All over it. Dress by @kinnywinter. Jewelled brooches by @celeste_mogador."