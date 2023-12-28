Dawn French's extremely rare photos of daughter Billie with ex-husband Lenny Henry

Dawn French is one of the nation's most loved comedians, but away from the spotlight, she leads a rather private family life with her husband Mark Bignell and her daughter, Billie.

The 66-year-old shares daughter Billie, 32, with her ex-husband Lenny Henry. The couple adopted Billie when she was just two weeks old. In an interview with HELLO! in October 2021, the actress spoke about their unbreakable bond. "My biggest test and my biggest joy," she said of her child.

© Getty The former couple wed in 1984 and adopted their daughter Billie in 1991

Dawn recently opened up about the jaw-dropping story of when she met her daughter Billie for the first time on Elizabeth Day's How To Fail podcast.

"The minute we met her and she came into our lives - I think a week afterwards - you just hit the ground running," she said.

"What you don't have [when you adopt] is the preparation time that a pregnant person has. You don't have nine months of thinking about this."

"Suddenly there's a phone call. And it happened right in the middle of when we were about to make a French and Saunders series - we had the studios booked, we had the directors booked, we had all our crew booked, we were writing the series ready to go into the studio."

© Ian West - PA Images Dawn and Jennifer had an iconic eponymous BBC show

Dawn went on to reveal that her "darling" co-star Jennifer Saunders was her rock throughout the sudden process, covering for her, keeping everything private, and agreeing to use the studio time to write her own sitcom - which is where the iconic series Absolutely Fabulous was born.

Speaking about her daughter, the Vicar of Dibley star shared with HELLO!: "[Our bond] is unbreakable. We have the same amount of mother/daughter friction that any mum and daughter have, it's no more or less. But I've learnt a lot about her. And she's learnt a lot about me."

© Dave Hogan Dawn revealed that Jennifer stuck by her side throughout the adoption process of Billie

Billie has kept largely out of the limelight throughout her life, despite having famous parents. In 2020, she was given a suspended prison sentence for harassing her ex-boyfriend - something that has no doubt contributed to her "fraught" relationship with her parents.

“If the love wasn’t there I don’t know how we’d survive all this other stuff," Dawn candidly revealed of her daughter.

Billie was born in 1991 Dawn marked her daughter's 30th with a previously unseen photograph from when she was a baby. "This lil wriggler is 30yrs old today. My extraordinary ray," penned Dawn. "My greatest challenge & greatest blessing. Happy Birthday beautiful girl."



Billie grew up on the set of Vicar of Dibley Much of Billie's exciting childhood was spent behind the scenes as her mother filmed the Vicar of Dibley. Here she is on the set of the BBC drama which aired from 1994 - 2000.



Dawn and Lenny have many famous friends In 2005, Dawn, Lenny and Billie were guests at Jools Holland's wedding to Christabel McEwen.

