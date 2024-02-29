Sheryl Crow dazzles fans in tightfitting waistcoat and black jeans

Sheryl Crow dazzled audiences with a captivating performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night, showcasing her timeless talent in a tightfitting waistcoat and black jeans.

This appearance followed her heartfelt participation at the Environmental Media Association's (EMA) annual awards in Los Angeles, where she took the stage to pay tribute to her close friend, Laura Dern.

Laura was honored with the Ongoing Commitment Award for her environmental advocacy, a moment Sheryl used to highlight the unique bond between her son, Wyatt, 16, and Laura.

In her speech, Sheryl shared anecdotes about Wyatt's aspirations and his admiration for Dern, illustrating the depth of their connection.

Sheryl performs on Jimmy Kimmel

"[My son] has always dreamed of being a marine biologist or a professional fly fisherman, intrigued by their potential to earn 'a shit ton of money,'" Sheryl recounted.

"But his deep dive into Laura Dern’s life, recognizing her from iconic roles in Star Wars and Jurassic Park, and learning about her work with Oceana and passion for fly fishing, made him realize I have the coolest friends."

© Gregg DeGuire Sheryl Crow and Laura Dern are long-time friends

Sheryl fondly remembered how Dern, one of the first to hold Wyatt after his arrival home and the organizer of his baby shower, has been a constant source of inspiration in their lives.

As a single mother of two, Sheryl's journey to parenthood has been marked by determination and love. She adopted Wyatt in 2007 and his younger brother, Levi, in 2010, embracing single motherhood with open arms after the end of three significant relationships. Her choice has inspired many single parents, showing the diverse forms families can take.

© Getty Images Sheryl with her sons

In a candid conversation with Today’s Hoda Kotb, who has also adopted two children, Sheryl expressed her belief in the power of community in raising a child. "

You have a family around you who will stand at the altar with you at baptism and say, 'We are his community or her community'," she shared, emphasizing that families come in various shapes and forms, breaking free from traditional narratives that once limited her expectations.

Both Wyatt and Levi have inherited their mother’s musical inclinations, with tastes that span pop, rap, and country music.

© Getty Images Sheryl Crow looked gorgeous in black for her big night

"They're really into Zach Bryan right now," Sheryl told E! News, "so I'm learning. I’m getting educated on what’s current and what’s hitting right now." Sheryl’s embrace of her children’s interests not only highlights her role as a supportive mother but also her willingness to explore new musical horizons alongside them.

