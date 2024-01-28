Sheryl Crow makes heartwarming revelation about teenage son Wyatt and his close bond with famous actress

Sheryl Crow is incredibly private when it comes to her family life, but over the weekend, the singer shared an incredible story about her son and his close bond with another famous face.

During the Environmental Media Association's (EMA) annual awards event held in Los Angeles on Saturday January 27, Sheryl stood up on stage to honor her good friend, Laura Dern, who had been awarded the Ongoing Commitment Award at the gala.

During her speech at the star-studded event, which was attended by HELLO!, Sheryl spoke lovingly of her son Wyatt, 16, and his sweet relationship with Laura.

© Getty Images Sheryl Crow opened up about her son Wyatt while honoring friend Laura Dern at the annual EMAs

She said: "[My son] came into this world wanting to be a marine biologist – he wants to do that or be a professional fly fisherman because they make a shit ton of money – but after doing a deep dive into Laura Dern, of course, he knew her from Star Wars, from Jurassic Park, but wait, she works with Oceana to help to save the oceans and she fly fishes? Mom has the coolest friends of all.

© Gregg DeGuire Sheryl Crow and Laura Dern are long-time friends

"But what I love the most about him admiring her is that he didn't really know that she was one of the very first people to hold him when he came from home, from the hospital, threw him his baby shower when he was just fresh out of the packaging. And so here I am getting to honor Laura who is in so many ways, an inspiration to my life, but also to my kids' lives."

Sheryl - a mom of two boys - was talking about Wyatt, having previously opened up about Laura helping to arrange his baby shower.

© Jesse Grant Sheryl Crow performing onstage during The 33rd Annual EMA Awards Gala

The singer adopted her oldest son Wyatt as a newborn in 2007, followed by his younger brother Levi, in 2010. The doting mom chose to adopt them as a single parent after three of her relationships didn't work out, and she's been a inspirational role model for many other single parents.

During a chat about motherhood in October 2021, Sherly sat down with Today's Hoda Kotb, who has also adopted two children.

© MICHAEL TRAN Sheryl and Laura had the best time at the EMAs

She said: "You have a family around you who will stand at the altar with you at baptism and say, 'We are his community or her community'. "The story I was telling myself limited what I thought I could have until somebody stepped in and said … Families look like all different things."

Both Wyatt and Levi are musical like their mom, with the singer telling E! News: "They're into pop music and they're into rap music, and they're also into country music. They're both really into Zach Bryan right now, so I'm learning. I'm getting educated on what's current and what's hitting right now."

