Selena Gomez looks unbelievable in lace mini dress and knee-high boots

Selena Gomez always looks flawless, but the star upped the ante in a lace mini dress and over-the-knee boots as she attended the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studio in LA on Friday – and it may be one of her best looks to date.

The Calm Down hitmaker looked gorgeous in the vampy mini dress, which featured a lace bodice with an exaggerated skirt, cinching at the waist with a buckle belt. Selena, 31, teamed the LBD with a pair of leather knee-high boots and a black shoulder bag, along with a boxy cropped leather jacket to finish.

© RB/Bauer-Griffin Selena was spotted at Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles

Accessorized to perfection, the singer wore a pair of sparkling silver drop earrings, with her hair in a half-up style complete with a black ribbon.

Selena's makeup beautifully complemented the look, opting for a touch of silver eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and a pair of fluttering false lashes. The star's skin looked flawless with a rosy blush on her cheeks, finished with a touch of pink lip gloss.

© Instagram Selena shared a selfie on her Instagram Stories

The songwriter has been nailing her outfits lately, and earlier this week, the star shared a photo of herself posing in front of the Eiffel Tower wearing a thigh-split navy mini dress, a buckle belt, sheer tights, and a leather blazer.

Selena spent just 40 hours in Paris ahead of the release of her new single, 'Love On', posting a collection of snapshots from the trip.

One showed the star posing nude in a bubble bath, while the following photo saw Selena looking chic as she posed in a Parisian cafe while eating a croissant.

Selena's new song was released on Thursday 22 February, and the music videos show the star in a series of Paris locations.