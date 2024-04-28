Ashlyn Harris and Sophia Bush make red carpet debut at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris captivated all as they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the prestigious White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

This marked a significant moment not only in their personal lives but also in the public sphere, as they openly celebrated their relationship surrounded by the luminaries of journalism and entertainment.

Sophia, renowned for her roles in One Tree Hill and Chicago P.D., looked absolutely stunning in a Harbison strapless black gown adorned with elegant gold accents, perfectly complementing her radiant smile and the joy evident in her demeanor.

© DREW ANGERER US former football player Ashlyn Harris (L) and US actress Sophia Bush arrive for the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) dinner

Beside her, Ashlyn, the esteemed former soccer player, exuded chic sophistication in a black shimmery tweed blazer paired with matching trousers from the same designer.

The couple’s fashion choices were harmoniously accented with exquisite gold jewelry from Briony Raymond, enhancing their coordinated appearance.

© Paul Morigi Ashlyn Harris and Sophia Bush

The grace with which they navigated the red carpet, exchanging loving glances and tender gestures, spoke volumes about their deep connection.

At one point, the affectionate atmosphere culminated as Sophia leaned in to give Ashlyn a peck on the cheek, a sweet moment captured amidst the flashes of cameras.

Further elevating their stylish ensembles, Ashlyn opted for sleek Saint Laurent shoes, while Sophia chose elegant Aquazzura heels, adding a touch of finesse to their overall looks.

© Tasos Katopodis (L-R) Ashlyn Harris and Sophia Bush attend a late-night soiree at the Swiss Ambassador's Residence following the White House Correspondents Dinner

Their appearance at the dinner was not just a style statement but a celebration of their journey together, spotlighted recently when Sophia bravely shared her personal story in an essay for Glamour Magazine.

In her candid revelation, Sophia eloquently expressed her journey of self-discovery and the serendipitous love that blossomed between her and Ashlyn.

“I don’t know how else to say it other than: I didn’t see it until I saw it,” she shared in her essay. She reflected on the ease of overlooking something profound that has always been right in front of you, especially when “you’d never looked at it as an option and you had never been looked at as an option.”

Sophia also opened up about how her relationship with Ashlyn has profoundly impacted her personal growth and her relationships with family, noting, “Falling in love with her has sutured some of my own childhood wounds, and made me so much closer to my own mother.”

The couple’s story is further touched by the presence of Ashlyn’s children, Sloane and Ocean, whom she shares with estranged wife Ali Krieger.

© Tasos Katopodis (L-R) Ashlyn Harris and Sophia Bush

Sophia described watching Ashlyn’s dedication to her children as the “most beautiful thing,” emphasizing the strength and resilience that Ashlyn embodies.

Their public acknowledgment of their relationship was initially hinted at when they attended Elton John’s annual Oscars party, a move that was celebrated by friends, family, and fans alike. Ashlyn, too, has publicly supported Sophia, sharing a touching message on Instagram, “Proud of you babe,” following Sophia’s coming out,

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.