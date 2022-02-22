Good Sam star Sophia Bush wows in eye-catching bustier top

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Good Sam star Sophia Bush has wowed fans with an all-white outfit during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

MORE: Chicago PD and One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush rocks royals favorite brand

The former Chicago PD actress rocked an AKNVAS outfit, and took to the show's Fashion Finder segment on social media to reveal more details. "I am wearing AKNVAS, a brand I love, and a little Stuart Weitzman moment," she joked, revealing the heels she had added to the look.

WATCH: Good Sam star Sophia Bush wows in eye-catching AKNVAS fit

Her trousers were the brand's O'Connor High-Waisted Trousers which retail for $430, and she paired it with the knitted Faye top from the brand's upcoming FW22 collection (which will retal for $395).

Sophia also wore gorgeous star earrings from EF jewelry, and joked "this is my own" when she showed off her engagement ring.

"Love the Fashion Finder segments!!" commented one fan as others called Sophia "beautiful" and praised her look./

The actress and fiancé Grant Hughes became engaged in August, and the pair made a rare appearance at a star-studded fete in October, with the 39-year-old hitting the red carpet at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Will Rogers State Park in Pacific Palisades.

Sophia wore the knitted Faye top from the brand's upcoming FW22 collection

Sophia wore a sleek black Salvatore Ferragamo sleeveless dress paired with a yellow clutch from the fashion house and coordinating yellow mules, and finished the look with stunning gold Irene Neuwirth heart pendant jewelry - a necklace, pendant, and earrings.

After Sophia struck a pose on the red carpet solo and flashed her breathtaking $150,000 engagement ring, she quickly joined Grant inside.

The One Tree Hill star showed off her sparkling engagement ring

Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, explained of her ring: "Sophia's engagement ring is truly exquisite, just like her proposal in Italy. Her ring showcases a massive square-cut diamond that appears to be at least 4 or 5 carats. I'd estimate the value to be $150,000, depending on the quality of the stone.

"The diamond is likely a cushion cut, princess cut, or radiant cut. Her ring looks to be a two-toned ring, made of white gold and either yellow gold or rose gold."

