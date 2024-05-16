Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Penny Lancaster, 53, stuns in mini dress alongside rarely-seen brother Oliver
Penny Lancaster stuns in mini dress alongside rarely-seen brother Oliver

The Loose Women star is married to rock singer Rod Stewart

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
Loose Women star Penny Lancaster recently enjoyed a rare sibling night out at the gala opening night of Fawlty Towers: The Play at the Apollo Theatre in London.

Whilst the TV star usually attends glitzy press nights and glamorous red carpet events with her musician husband Rod Stewart, Penny charmed fans on Wednesday when she rocked up with her lookalike brother, Oliver.

siblings on red carpet at theatre© Getty Images
The sibling duo were all smiles as they graced the red carpet

For the red carpet event, Penny, 53, wowed in a pretty floral mini dress emblazoned with pastel pink flowers. Her boho garment was a summery delight, complete with flared sleeves and tie front detailing.

She spruced up her look with a pair of nude heels and a sweep of bronzed makeup. As for her hair, Penny styled her honeyed mane in elegant waves for a touch of va-va-voom.

penny lancaster in floral mini dress © Getty Images
Penny oozed summer chic in a floral mini dress

Oliver, meanwhile, made a bold statement in a Beetlejuice-inspired black-and-white pinstripe blazer which he teamed with a smart black shirt and matching black trousers.

During the evening, the sibling duo graced the red carpet for a series of heartwarming photos - and it's clear to see that Penny and Oliver share a close bond.

While not much is known about Oliver, he inspired Penny to switch up her career. At an early age, Penny developed a love for dance, and had dreams of turning professional one day, but a passion for aerobics took over and she became a fitness instructor, like her brother Oliver.

Penny and Oliver's heartwarming outing comes after Penny dazzled alongside her husband Rod for a glamorous evening at The Ritz.

Rod Stewart wife Penny Lancaster wearing black and red floral dress with plunging neckline at seaside© Instagram
Penny always looks fabulous

The Loose Women star was spotted leaving the five-star hotel looking ready for spring in a navy mini wrap dress covered in white polka dots. The garment featured a ruffled skirt, a flattering V-neckline, and a cinched-in waistline.

The former model teamed her tea dress with the ultimate It-girl accessory - a quilted Chanel 'Flap' bag in a terracotta hue. She elevated the look with a pair of rhinestone-encrusted pointed heels in gold and a cluster of bangles on her wrist.

Rod, 79, meanwhile, looked his usual dapper self in a cream double-breasted blazer, a white shirt and black trousers.

Rod Stewart, Penny Lancaster and their two sons pose by the ocean© Instagram
Rod and Penny with their two boys

Penny and Rod's family life

The happy couple tied the knot in 2007. Together they are doting parents to sons Alastair, 18, and Aiden, 12. Maggie May singer Rod, meanwhile, is also a doting father to six additional children whom he shares with his ex-partners including ex-girlfriend Susannah Boffey, ex-wives Alana Stewart and Rachel Hunter, and his ex-girlfriend Kelly Emberg.

Penny, Rod and their two sons live in a sprawling Essex mansion which they purchased back in 2013. Their stunning 18th-century home boasts ten bedrooms, a show-stopping greenhouse and a sprawling garden.

