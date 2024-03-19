Penny Lancaster surprises in knitted flares and rocker boots

Penny Lancaster looked so stylish as she took a trip to Dublin over St Patrick's Day weekend sans her husband Rod Stewart.

The Loose Women star, 53, took to Instagram to share a carousel of snaps from her birthday weekend trip to the Irish capital with a group of friends. The star was seen posing lightheartedly on a vibrant street where she looked stunning in a look that nailed daytime chic.

© Instagram Penny wore the most stylish black aviator jacket

Penny wore a pair of oatmeal knitted trousers which she paired with a black aviator jacket with fur detailing around the collar and a beige top. The wife of Rod Stewart popped on a pair of black leather ankle boots with stud detailing for a touch of rocker chic that her husband would love.

© Instagram Penny spent the weekend in Dublin for her birthday

Penny rocked a similar knitted look when she was spotted watching her husband from the front row as he and Jools Holland performed a surprise gig at St Pancras Station to celebrate the launch of their upcoming album Swing Fever.

© Instagram Penny enjoyed a Guinness whilst in Dublin

The former Strictly contestant opted for a skirt co-ord in a chunky cable knit fabric on this occasion, spicing up the look with a pair of leopard print trainers.

© Getty Penny Lancaster supported her husband in a stylish co-ord

The former model also wore a black crossbody bag and a pair of black sunnies. She also posed for a selfie with three of her girlfriends before enjoying a Guinness. Penny looked radiant with a flushed complexion and blow-dried blonde locks with tonnes of volume.

Fans of the star are used to her in dressier attire. The mother-of-two looked bewitching in a sheer black lace gown with cold-shoulder bow-adorned detailing that was covered in sequins to The Prince's Trust Invest In Futures gala dinner at The Peninsula Hotel earlier this month.

© Getty Penny looked sensational in a floor-length black dress

Penny popped on a pair of pointed-toe heels with rhinestone-adorned Valentino monogramming and wore a pair of glitzy earrings. She was photographed alongside her husband Sir Rod who wore his go-to ritzy aesthetic with rhinestone-covered shoes and a white blazer.

© Getty Penny Lancaster and Sir Rod Stewart attended The Prince's Trust Invest In Futures Gala Dinner

The couple also rang in the New Year in style. "First ever #hogmanay boys are proud of their Scottish heritage," wrote Penny, captioning a photo where she dazzled in a black sequin mini dress with a square neckline.

© Getty Penny, Aiden, Rod and Alastair rung in the New Year

Penny wore a burgundy fur coat over her sequinned dress and popped on a pair of gold glittery kitten heels to match her gold bag for extra pizzazz. She shared a moment with her husband and sons Alistair, 18, and Aiden, 12, who all wore red kilts and traditional white knee-high socks.

The star often shares photos with her young sons on special occasions. Penny posed in front of their glorious Christmas tree with her sons and Sir Rod, 79, as well as Alastair's girlfriend Eloise Darlington, and Rod's sister Mary who celebrated her 95th birthday.

© Instagram Penny celebrated her sister-in-law's birthday in style

Penny looked glowing in a white waistcoat and oversized blazer, matching her husband. The couple love a matching moment. Last year the pair jetted off for the 'Maggie May' singer's stint in Vegas wearing matching denim jackets with leopard print detailing.

© Instagram The pair donned matching jackets

The mother-of-two's jacket even had 'Stewart' printed on the back. Penny rocked a pair of flattering cropped skinny jeans and chunky trainers while her husband opted for a dark wash pair in a straight cut.