Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman pictured on family day out with famous neighbours

Simon Cowell, his fiancée Lauren Silverman, and their 10-year-old son, Eric, escaped the hustle and bustle of London, buying a home in the Cotswold countryside back in 2021, and it seems the famous family fit right in with the locals.

This weekend saw the family spend a wholesome day together at a boutique shopping festival at the Great Tew Estate in Oxfordshire. The event, simply named Park Fair, saw Simon and Lauren pose with members of the public, and rub shoulders with fellow celebrities.

The event saw thousands of friends, families and dogs descend on the picturesque Cotswold village to eat, drink, and play, with local celebrity and star of Clarkson's Farm, Kaleb Cooper joining the merriment.

© Emily Collett Simon and Lauren looked wonderful at the Park Fair

Simon dressed in his standard black uniform of jeans and a form-fitting top, while Lauren went for a summer-ready yellow co-ord, comprising of a crop top and trousers with stylish white cuffs.

© Emily Collett Simon Cowell appeared to be having a fabulous day out

She added a Prada bag to her laidback look, with her huge engagement ring glinting on her left hand.

While Eric didn't appear in the family photos from the day, we bet he had a whale of a time, enjoying the fairground ride and getting stuck into the crafts.

Exploring Great Tew

Great Tew is a hotspot when it comes to celebrities, with Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat farm a 15-minute drive away – hence why Kaleb Cooper was seen enjoying his local day out.

© Nick Emm Wedding Photography Kaleb Cooper enjoyed the day out too

The Beckhams are also residents of the village, with their sprawling countryside bolthole situated in the area.

MORE: Jeremy Clarkson's super famous neighbours at Diddly Squat farm you never knew about

Simon and Lauren's home in the Cotswolds rivals the Beckhams' when it comes to space - it was once four different properties before being fused together to make a mega-mansion.

No stranger to luxury, Simon's Cotswolds property has five bedrooms and an outdoor swimming pool, as well as ample ground to explore, walk the dogs and ride his quad bikes and e-bikes – if he's feeling confident following his accident a few years back.

© Photo: Instagram Simon enjoys walking with Eric

As well as the Beckhams and Jeremy Clarkson, Simon has plenty of company in the countryside. His good pal Amanda Holden regularly visits the Cowell household when she's at her own Cotswolds home in Chipping Norton – a stone's throw away from Great Tew.

What a lovely community the celebs have got!