Harper Beckham,12, just copied mum Victoria’s Met Gala look and no one noticed

Harper Beckham may be just 12 years old, but we have a sneaky feeling she's going to set the world alight with her fashion choices. After all, her mother, former Spice Girl Victoria, is known for her style. The apple doesn't often fall too far from the tree! At the weekend, the youngest Beckham offspring was pictured on her father, football legend David's Instagram, cuddled up and smiling happily at a very sophisticated wedding.

WATCH: Harper Beckham's chic Halloween costume

The former Manchester United superstar looked as suave as ever in his suit, and Harper appeared super chic in a lovely white dress cut in a sleek, bandeau finish. The satin style looked amazing in neutral white, and she slicked back her hair, carrying a Bottega Veneta 'Pouch' bag in the same shade. She added delicate jewellery and looked uncannily like her mum, don't you think?

© David Beckham Instagram David Beckham and beautiful Harper at a wedding last week

Looking as proud as punch, David captioned the shot: "My little girl is growing up, boys get ready @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham. @victoriabeckham good job mama."

© Getty Victoria Beckham at the MET Gala 2014

We couldn't help but notice that Harper's dress looked somewhat familiar. Back in 2014, VB attended the infamous MET Gala with David and wore a sensational white dress, which also had a bandeau neckline like Harper's latest look.

© Getty David Beckham and his girls always look chic

Her strapless number was designed by herself for her Victoria Beckham label and is one of her most standout looks to date. She completed her glam look with a pair of Casadei blade heels, diamond drop earrings and a matching bracelet and ring. Stunning.

Harper has always had the best wardrobe and so she should - after all, she's been going to elite fashion shows since before she could talk.

© Getty Harper Beckham in 2015 at the Burberry runway show with Dad David

We will never forget when Harper joined her three brothers and parents at the 2015 Burberry show at the tender age of three, where she sat next to Vogue Editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, donning a mini trench dress by the iconic British brand. Iconic.