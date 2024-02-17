Michael Douglas' daughter Carys wows on the beach in sun-soaked new photo

Carys Zeta Douglas, the radiant daughter of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, recently lit up social media with a dazzling snapshot from her holiday getaway.

Opting for a sun-drenched escape, the 20-year-old embraced the warmth in a chic white jersey dress, perfect for the beachside setting.

In a heartfelt Instagram story, Carys shared a moment of joy as she embraced her "forever friend" Lupi, marking a special birthday celebration against the picturesque backdrop of a palm tree and the expansive sea.

This rare social media appearance by Carys, who last shared a glimpse into her life in December of the previous year, has captivated followers and fans alike.

The Instagram post included a collection of images showcasing Carys's natural beauty and the idyllic vacation locale.

The initial photo captures Carys in a serene moment, her gaze wandering into the distance as her natural curls gracefully frame her face.

A subsequent image offers a peek into the lavish holiday accommodations, rumored to be in Kerala, South India, though Carys herself has not confirmed the location. Carys also shared a snapshot of her holiday reading, The Prophet by Kahlil Gibran, adding a touch of literary charm to her beachside retreat.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Carys's mother, quickly took to the comments to express her affection, penning a simple yet heartfelt "Love you sweetheart." Fans and followers were quick to note Carys's striking resemblance to her mother, with comments celebrating the "beautiful genetics" and drawing comparisons to a younger Catherine.

The post has drawn an outpouring of admiration, highlighting Carys's beauty and the familial resemblance.

Despite Carys's tendency to maintain a private life, her occasional social media posts and public appearances are a delight to fans.

Her last social media activity involved sharing selfies with her brother, Dylan Douglas, providing a rare glimpse into the family dynamics.

Carys's presence at public events, such as the Cannes Film Festival in France, alongside her parents, is always a highlight. There, she made a memorable impression in a white lace gown, standing out alongside her mother's striking red outfit.

Beyond her undeniable beauty and style, Carys has showcased her artistic talents, venturing into music.

She once shared a rendition of Shallow from A Star Is Born, a performance that left both her mother and fans in awe of her vocal prowess.

