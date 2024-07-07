Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella looks to the future as she returns to social media amid cancer treatment

Isabella Strahan, the daughter of Good Morning America's Micheal Strahan, took to social media with an optimistic post concerning her recent cancer diagnosis.

Captioned: "Starting july off right," the USC student and model is pictured confidently posing in a bikini and jean shorts. Amid her ongoing chemotherapy treatment, the young woman serves as a beacon of hope and positivity for other children with cancer diagnoses.

It's been nearly a year since Isabella's diagnosis of medulloblastoma, a cancerous brain tumor which stems from the lower back part of the brain, the cerebellum. According to the Medulloblastoma Resource Network, 435 patients are diagnosed each year with medulloblastoma – 70% of which are children.

Michael Strahan and daughter Isabella discuss her journey with brain cancer

In a tell-all interview with fellow GMA host Robin Roberts, Michael and his daughter share how they learned of and dealt with the heartbreaking news.

"I didn't notice anything was off till probably like October 1," the 19-year-old told Robin. She noted how her first symptoms were simply headaches, but it soon turned into nausea. Eventually, she "couldn't walk straight."

Her symptoms only progressed and worsened: "I woke up, probably at like, 1 p.m. I dreaded waking up. But I was throwing up blood," and added: "I was like, 'Hm, this probably isn't good.' So I texted [my sister], who then notified the whole family."

After her father took her for a round of tests at the doctor, they soon discovered the cause: a fast-growing 4-centimeter tumor in the back of her head.

Despite the rigorous treatment and life-changing news Isabella has had to deal with, she has stayed strong and positive throughout the process. She even has documented her journey through a Youtube series in support of her hospital, Duke Children's Hospital & Health Center in Durham, North Carolina – the university her twin sister also attends.

In Isabella's latest installment, she undergoes her last round of chemo, celebrating the end of a long and arduous journey. She invited fans to experience what she must go through for chemo preparations, including getting fluids, tests, and walks around the hallway with her dad and his girlfriend Kayla Quick.

The advocate doesn't sugarcoat the challenges of chemo, however: "Just wanted to check in, tell you how I'm doing. I'm just really tired, it's hard for my eyes to open, I'm going to go back to sleep."

She continued, saying that she "went to sleep really early last night too," adding: "My legs are already feeling weak, it's hard to move around, so that's my update."

Yet, the young girl persevered – as she has been for the last four months of her treatment. To celebrate the last bag of chemo, her and her family participated in a Funfetti parade and rang the bell to mark her accomplishment.

"Officially finished chemo, yay!… this has been a long journey, but [we] made it!"

She added in the clip: "Officially finished chemo, yay!… this has been a long journey, but [we] made it!"