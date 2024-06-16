Kirsten Dunst turns heads in daring black satin gown at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards

You can never go wrong with a little black dress – just ask Kirsten Dunst. Pictured at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Saturday, the Civil War actress made a stylish appearance at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards.

© Getty Kirsten Dunst stepped out in a black gown with spaghetti straps

Turning heads on the red carpet, Kirsten, 42, stepped out in a black satin gown complete with spaghetti straps and a long, flowing train. Elevating her evening look, the A-lister accessorized with demure diamond earrings and open-toe heels. As for her hair and makeup, Kirsten opted for a sleek blow-dry and a bold red lip.

The mom-of-two, who served as a presenter at the awards, beamed as she mingled with Stephen Warren, Latrice Royale, Priyanka, Sasha Velour, Johnnie Ingram, and Jaida Essence Hall, before taking part in a group photo.

© Getty The actress posed for a group photo with Stephen Warren, Latrice Royale, Priyanka, Sasha Velour, Johnnie Ingram, and Jaida Essence Hall

A star-studded affair, other A-listers in attendance included Joe Manganiello, Jane Lynch, Alfonso Ribeiro and Jonathan Scott.

Absent from the festivities was Kirsten's husband of two years, Jesse Plemons. The pair – who were introduced at an airport in 2015 – recently co-starred in the dystopian thriller, Civil War.

While Jesse's role involved some disturbing scenes, his performance left Kirsten with an immense sense of pride. Speaking about their time on set, she said: "I'm going to be very honest — watching him play that role, I was like, 'Dang, my baby is crushing this role.' So that's how I felt. I was like, '[expletive], he's a good actor.'"

© Getty Kirsten and her husband Jesse Plemons at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival

Kirsten and Jesse are extremely supportive of one another, and they recently packed on the PDA as they attended the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival in May.

On hand to support Jesse at the premiere of his new movie, Kinds of Kindness, Kirsten channelled Old Hollywood glamour in a black mesh gown. Wearing a bow in her hair, the Spider-Man star shared a laugh with her husband as they posed for photos. Meanwhile, Jesse, 36, opted for a classic black tuxedo.

© Getty Kirsten and Jesse met in 2015 and tied the knot in 2022

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in April 2023, Jesse gushed over his relationship with Kirsten. "We connected first creatively and as friends and I just enjoy her instincts and her opinions so much," he told the publication. "She has such great taste and [she's] very honest, which I appreciate."

In a separate interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jesse explained that he and Kirsten lean "lean on each other for most decisions."

© Pascal Le Segretain The couple lean on each other for advice when choosing new projects

"As soon as there's a script or a potential project that we're deciding whether or not to do, we're usually just pestering the other one to read the script so they can give their input," he said.

"I respect her opinion so much, and so I'm always curious to know what she thinks. She's very, very smart and just has such great instincts and taste. I would say almost everything, we're talking it out with each other."