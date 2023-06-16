Nelly Furtado's curves look phenomenal in very tiny shorts that have fans doing a double take

Nelly Furtado has burst back onto the music scene after a lengthy absence – and she's doing so in impeccable style.

The 44-year-old has been more present on social media since she released her comeback single, Eat Your Man with Dom Dolla, and she has been serving up one jaw-dropping look after another.

Not long after flooring her followers in a skintight latex dress, Nelly has done it again and caused a stir by wearing the tiniest pair of silver sequin shorts with a matching crop top.

© TikTok Nelly's figure looked amazing in her silver sequin outfit

In a video shared on TikTok, Nelly and two of her backing dancers are messing around before a performance and dancing to her hit song, Maneater.

Nelly is in head-to-toe sequins, wearing a pair of knee-high, pointed-toe boots with her high-waisted hot pants and top that show off her curves and toned legs.

© TikTok Nelly added a matching silver sequin hooded jacket which she wore up over her long brown hair

Because you can never have enough sparkle, she matched her look with a coordinating hooded jacket and a pair of oversized retro clear glasses. Clearly still confident in front of a camera, the I'm Like A Bird hitmaker gyrated to the music and at one point she twerked her derriere.

Her fans were obsessed with her latest appearance, with one commenting: "Icon! The outfit, the moves, the lewk a serve a slay!" A second said: "You still look as young as u did when u first sang this song. How?" A third added: "Damn! You look amazing."

It was only last month that Nelly posed for her first photoshoot in six years. Appearing in Fault Magazine, she modeled several stunning looks including a multi-colored mini dress and a black and nude striped catsuit.

© Getty Nelly has been performing her music again

In the accompanying interview, she shared her recent diagnosis of ADHD (Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder), a neurodevelopmental condition that affects the individual's ability to retain attention and control impulsive behaviors.

"I just got diagnosed with ADHD in the last 18 months of my life," Nelly shared. "I believe I've had it my whole life, but playing instruments six days a week as a kid kept me in check.

© Instagram Nelly Furtado appears to have barely aged a day

"So now I've been using choreography and getting in the dance studio as a natural way of dealing with my ADHD. I find the discipline really helps my brain. The good news is I'm getting to know my brain really well. I love talking about it, so I'm hoping to share my experience with people and have conversations about it."

Nelly has a new track with Dom Dolla

While most people are usually diagnosed with ADHD in childhood, Nelly is looking at her late diagnosis positively. "I do have the inattentive type of ADHD, not the hyperactive kind," she explained, calling it a "blessing" that she hadn't been diagnosed earlier in her life.

"Because I think I'm mature enough now to not be overly dramatic about it and just deal with it and find solutions rather than dwell on the emotional side of it."

