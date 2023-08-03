Nelly Furtado risks wardrobe malfunction in daring cut-out dress

Nelly Furtado has been serving up one jaw-dropping look after another ever since she released her comeback single, Eat Your Man with Dom Dolla.

The 44-year-old prefers not to play it safe with her fashion choices, but she risked exposing more than she bargained for when she wore an eye-catching green dress recently that hugged her phenomenal curves.

The Maneater singer shared two gorgeous photos on Instagram, and her dress could have easily turned into a wardrobe malfunction as it boasted a skirt that was tied loosely around her hips in just a knot. The top half of Nelly's outfit appeared to be a bodysuit, but the knot detailing was strategically placed along the top of her thighs, exposing a hint of skin underneath and plenty of leg.

© Instagram Nelly Furtado looked gorgeous in her peek-a-boo outfit

Nelly didn't appear to have a care in the world though as she leaned up against a white wall with a beaming smile on her face. She wore her honey-highlighted hair in a messy updo with loose pieces framing her face.

The I'm Like a Bird singer accessorized with large hoop earrings and a small bag with a chain strap. As for her makeup, her skin looked radiant with a pop of highlighted blush, fluttery lashes, and a soft pink lip.

Her followers were blown away by her appearance, with one commenting: "OH MY... Nelly... you do know you're beyond wonderful, right???" A second said: "This woman doesn't age! She looks fabulous!" A third added: "Nelly, you look so beautiful."

© Instagram Nelly's outfit could have exposed more than she bargained for

Nelly has certainly been making waves on her comeback. Back in May, she posed for her first photoshoot in six years for Fault Magazine, modeling several stunning looks including a multi-colored mini dress and a black and nude striped catsuit.

In the accompanying interview, she shared her recent diagnosis of ADHD (Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder), a neurodevelopmental condition that affects the individual's ability to retain attention and control impulsive behaviors.

© Getty Nelly has been performing her music again

"I just got diagnosed with ADHD in the last 18 months of my life," Nelly shared. "I believe I've had it my whole life, but playing instruments six days a week as a kid kept me in check.

"So now I've been using choreography and getting in the dance studio as a natural way of dealing with my ADHD. I find the discipline really helps my brain. The good news is I'm getting to know my brain really well. I love talking about it, so I'm hoping to share my experience with people and have conversations about it."

Nelly has a new track with Dom Dolla

When asked whether it felt harder learning of the condition in her 40s as opposed to her childhood, when most are usually diagnosed, she looked at it positively. "I do have the inattentive type of ADHD, not the hyperactive kind," she explained, calling it a "blessing" that she hadn't been diagnosed earlier in her life.

"Because I think I'm mature enough now to not be overly dramatic about it and just deal with it and find solutions rather than dwell on the emotional side of it."

