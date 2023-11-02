Nelly Furtado is in her comeback era after releasing her first single in five years back in June – and now she's revealed another exciting project she's been secretly working on.

The 44-year-old took to social media on Wednesday to share a jaw-dropping photo of herself rocking a strapless, metallic purple dress that boasted exaggerated puffed sleeves, a plunging neckline, and a cinched waist that showcased her incredible curves.

The gorgeous photo – which also saw Nelly wearing ornate drop earrings – was in honor of her upcoming appearance as a guest judge on the fourth season of Canada's Drag Race, premiering November 16.

© Instagram Nelly Furtado is a guest judge on season 4 of Canada's Drag Race

Sharing her joy over the gig, the Canadian singer captioned the image: "Finally a @canadasdragrace judge! Let the games begin. This experience was unforgettable and I can't wait to share it with you all!"

She added: "Wait until you meet these unstoppable queens! I couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of the family this season. Season 4 of Canada’s Drag Race premieres November 16 at 9 p.m."

Her followers were quick to react, and Nelly was inundated with supportive messages. "This is going to be so good!!! So happy to see you in the show," replied one.

A second said: "I've never seen Canada's drag race, but I'll watch this season for you." A third added: "Nelly is having such a comeback right now."

© Crave Nelly Furtado looks gorgeous in her strapless dress

The show, which premiered in 2020, is based on the American series, RuPaul's Drag Race and features several Canadian drag queens competing for $100,000 in prize money alongside the title of Canada's Next Drag Superstar.

The 'Maneater' singer returned to the spotlight in May when she posed for her first photoshoot in six years. Appearing in Fault Magazine, she modeled several stunning looks, including a multi-colored mini dress and a black and nude striped catsuit.

© Getty Images Nelly Furtado is enjoying an exciting comeback

In the accompanying interview, Nelly revealed that she was recently diagnosed with ADHD (Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder), a neurodevelopmental condition that affects the individual's ability to retain attention and control impulsive behaviors.

"I just got diagnosed with ADHD in the last 18 months of my life," Nelly shared. "I believe I've had it my whole life, but playing instruments six days a week as a kid kept me in check.

© Getty Nelly Furtado was recently diagnosed with ADHD

"So now I've been using choreography and getting in the dance studio as a natural way of dealing with my ADHD. I find the discipline really helps my brain.

"The good news is I'm getting to know my brain really well. I love talking about it, so I'm hoping to share my experience with people and have conversations about it."

© Getty Images Nelly Furtado released her first single in five years in June 2023

While most people are usually diagnosed with ADHD in childhood, Nelly is looking at her late diagnosis positively. "I do have the inattentive type of ADHD, not the hyperactive kind," she explained, calling it a "blessing" that she hadn't been diagnosed earlier in her life.

"Because I think I'm mature enough now to not be overly dramatic about it and just deal with it and find solutions rather than dwell on the emotional side of it."

