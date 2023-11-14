Sharon Stone, 65, looks phenomenal in her five best bikini pics – see sizzling photos

Sharon Stone is no stranger to turning heads with her incredible physique – and she often shows off the results of her strict workout routine with some sensational swimwear photos.

The 65-year-old was a successful model before making a name for herself on the big screen and judging by her sizzling bikini snapshots, she still knows how to work her best angles.

Sharon credits her toned appearance to working out four or five days a week but will always mix up her routines to keep her motivated. "Every time I exercise, I do something different based on which areas need to get in motion," she told Shape in 2014.

Sharon Stone always looks amazing

Her workouts of choice include Pilates, total-body stretches, strength training, yoga, and dance. The Casino actress is also a huge fan of the benefits swimming has on her body, telling WSJ: "I really like to swim, and I find that [the] butterfly is a really great overall workout for me, and a stroke that really works for my body overall."

If you need inspiration to follow in Sharon's footsteps, look at some of her best bikini moments below…

Sharon Stone's five best bikini looks

Animal Print Bikini © Instagram Sharon Stone certainly grabbed her followers' attention when she posted a risqué photo of herself back in May. Opting to forgo her matching bikini top, Sharon posed topless with just a towel protecting her modesty while wearing a green and black leopard print thong by Dolce & Gabbana which showcased her enviable and toned physique.

Patterned Bikini © Instagram In August 2022, the Basic Instinct star dazzled her fans again – but this time she wore a colorful patterned bikini that perfectly highlighted her curves. In the caption of the photo, Sharon claimed that she had gotten into shape too late for the summer, writing: "Why do I always get into shape when summers over?" Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with many branding her "hot". One wrote: "It's never too late to look fabulous," while another said: "You are always so beautiful." A third added: "You are always in amazing shape."

Yellow Bikini © Instagram In June 2021, Sharon took to Instagram to share a gorgeous picture of herself modeling a vibrant yellow two-piece as she relaxed in the garden of her family home in LA. In the photo, Sharon wore minimal makeup and posed alongside her beloved pet dog Bandit. "Happy summer," she wrote alongside the image. Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "Ok – just wow," while another wrote: "Pure sunshine!" A third added: "Not sure what I love more – the fabulous bathing suit or the side-eye from Bandit!"

Black Swimsuit © Instagram Sharon doesn't just showcase her figure in tiny bikinis – she also knows how to rock a stunning swimsuit. In September 2021, the actress shared two incredible pictures of herself sunbathing in France while wearing a black plunging one-piece that highlighted her impossibly long legs. "Self-Care Matters," she wrote in the first snap, which showed her full body. In the second picture, which showed her top half, she added: "Body, mind & spirit."

Silver Swimsuit © Instagram In August 2021, Sharon set pulses racing with a throwback swimsuit snapshot that left many of her fans speechless. The actress looked spectacular in a silver metallic one-piece while posing in the beautiful waters of Tahiti. The swimsuit boasted a plunging neckline and cut-out detailing across her tiny waist that showed off her fabulous figure. Sharon simply captioned her post: "#ThrowbackThursday How I love Tahiti," and her fans adored the image too. "Holy moly," wrote one, while another called her, "the queen," and many more added heart and fire emojis.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.