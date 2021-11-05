Sharon Stone's diet and exercise secrets revealed after life-threatening brain haemorrhage The Basic Instinct actress had to learn to walk and talk again

Sharon Stone is probably in the best shape of her life – and she's certainly worked hard for it after suffering a brain haemorrhage in 2001.

The 63-year-old spent two years learning to walk and talk again and later revealed that the terrifying experience gave her a new appreciation for growing older and staying healthy. "I don't choose to make growing older a negative. I choose to get older. Growing older is my goal..." she previously told The Hollywood Reporter.

WATCH: Sharon Stone speaks about recapturing her radiance after her stroke

"I was in an ICU for nine days and the survival rate for what I went through is very low. I don't need someone to make me feel bad about growing older. I'll tell you what makes you feel bad: when you think you might not."

Sharon isn't afraid to push herself either when it comes to staying healthy, sometimes working out as much as five days a week. "I work for it. I work at everything. To me, discipline is a kind of freedom," she once said.

What does Sharon Stone eat?

Sharon is in incredible shape

Sharon's diet consists of lots of low-glycemic foods like quinoa, lentils, and vegetables. She also enjoys fish, lean meat, and eggs. She likes to eat what she wants but makes sure not to overindulge. Some of her favourite dishes include grilled chicken, lamb, salmon, and lean steaks with steamed vegetables.

"I don't eat a lot of processed food, though I haven't been able to get potato chips out of my mind!" she said to WebMD.

She also likes to stick to non-caffeinated herbal teas instead of coffee.

How does Sharon Stone stay in shape?

Sharon typically works out four or five times a week and likes to mix up her routines by including pilates, total-body stretches, strength training, yoga, and dance.

"Every time I exercise, I do something different based on which areas need to get in motion," she told Shape. If she can't make it to a gym, Sharon gets creative and will do leg lifts in the bath with water resistance.

Sharon refrains from alcohol, caffeine and gluten

Does Sharon Stone drink alcohol?

Sharon has never been a big drinker, but she previously revealed that cutting out alcohol made a dramatic difference to her appearance.

"I drank so little to begin with. But seven years ago, I was training, and I wanted to get really cut up," she said.

"I looked at Madonna — we're the same age — and I asked my trainer, 'What am I not doing? Find out what she's doing!' She came back and said, 'I don't think she drinks any alcohol.' So I decided to try zero for three months. And I saw a huge difference!"

