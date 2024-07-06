Julianne Hough sizzles in plunging gown after defending bikini-clad sauna video

Julianne Hough is not letting negative comments stop her from sharing on social media.

The 35-year-old took to Instagram on Friday to post some gorgeous throwback photos of one of her stunning looks from the Tony Awards in June.

Julianne co-hosted the pre-show, The Tony Awards: Act One, and one of her beautiful dresses was a sparkling white, floor-length gown.

The elegant design boasted thin straps, a plunging neckline with a cut-out under the bust, double side splits, and an exposed back.

"From the lost Tony's files," Julianne captioned a carousel of photos of her posing backstage modeling the exquisite dress.

Julianne's latest post comes after she recently responded to negative comments she received for sharing a video of herself stretching in a sauna in June.

In the clip, which Julianne captioned, "Six Senses Sizzling Sauna Stretches," she wore a tiny brown bikini while performing various moves to keep her muscles loose. Check out the video below.

WATCH: Julianne Hough 'sizzles' in bikini-clad sauna video

"I definitely was like, 'Oh, this looks really good. I'm going to put a fun, sexy song to it,'" she told People, explaining it was a spur-of-the-moment decision to record the clip.

"And sure enough, I laughed so hard, I got more views on that post than something else that I'm talking about, like my book, for instance," she added.

© Instagram Julianne's sauna stretching received some negative feedback

There were some comments on the video, which was posted on 7 June, that negatively addressed Julianne's slender physique, but she has not let them bring her down.

"It's like you can see men with their shirt off constantly and they're in a sauna or a cold plunge or whatever, and the minute a woman does it in a bikini, it somehow changes the perspective, which is totally fine. I get it," she said.

"I'm a 35-year-old woman who is proud of my body, and I'm okay to post that," Julianne added.

© Instagram Julianne uses saunas to help loosen her muscles

Julianne certainly looks after her body and the results of her consistent work are evident.

Not only is her incredibly toned physique the result of her being a professional dancer with her own fitness brand, KINRGY, but she also follows a healthy diet, which includes drinking plenty of water.

"I have this water bottle that goes everywhere with me. Every night, before bed, I put ice in it and fill it to the top — it holds 40 ounces of water — and I drink it throughout the night. Not all of it, obviously, but I have to have cold water before I go to bed," Julianne told Delish magazine.

© Instagram Julianne loves the benefits of saunas and ice baths

Another method Julianne swears by to help maintain her health is frequent ice baths.

"I've been doing ice baths since 2015 when I was touring the country on stage for 2.5 hrs almost every night," she wrote alongside a video of her in one in June.

© Instagram Julianne maintains a healthy, balanced lifestyle

"In 2014, I had the worst neck injury the whole tour that I just couldn't fathom the pain and pure survival mode again versus being able to fully enjoy being on stage night after night. So I committed and never looked back!"

She added: "The amount of recovery I have spent on my body in my later years of life would've been much less if I had known about the benefits of contrast therapy earlier."