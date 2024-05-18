Christie Brinkley, 70, looks phenomenal in sheer maxi dress and sky-high heels

Christie Brinkley proved she is the ultimate supermodel as she posed in a sheer maxi dress as she enjoyed a girl's night out for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Celebration.

The Sports Illustrated model, 70, posed in front of a poolside backdrop wearing the fitted black maxi dress, which she paired with a black bralette and a pair of gold heels.

© Alexander Tamargo Christie Brinkley attended the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Celebration of the 2024 Issue Release and 60th Anniversary

Looking as stunning as ever, the star wore her hair in a bouncy blow-out style, while her makeup looked flawless as she sported a flutter of black mascara, a rosy blush, and pink lipstick with a hint of shine.

Christie posed for the photos with the magazine's fellow models, including Kate Upton and Lily Aldridge. She captioned the post: "Moments before we jumped in the pool. Girls night out."

© Christie Brinkley Christie teamed the maxi dress with a black bralette

Exuding glamour yet again, the mother-of-three stepped out wearing a thigh-split red dress for another event to celebrate the magazine's 2024 Issue Release and 60th Anniversary celebration on Thursday.

Christie, a veteran of the SI Swimsuit Issue with historic consecutive covers in 1979, 1980, and 1981, looked stunning in the striking red dress that featured an asymmetric cut and dramatic oversized sleeves.

© Christie Brinkley Christie looked sensational for her girl's night out

Perfectly rounding off the ensemble, she opted for a pair of white heels and bright red lipstick to match her bodycon dress.

The incredible appearances come just two months after Christie revealed that she had been diagnosed with skin cancer.

© Kristina Bumphrey Christie Brinkley looked gorgeous in her red gown

Tackling the topic with optimism, Christie revealed that her diagnosis was a result of her attending a doctor's appointment with her daughter Sailor, 25. She revealed that her basal cell carcinoma was caught early, thanks to vigilant skincare and medical attention.

"The Doctor was looking at each freckle with a magnifying glass… it wasn’t my appointment so I wasn’t going to say anything but at the VERY end I asked if he could just look at a little tiny dot I could feel as I applied my foundation," she recounted.

His prompt action and her timely inquiry led to a quick biopsy. "He took a look and knew immediately it needed a biopsy! He did it then and there!" she said.